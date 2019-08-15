2020 Rezvani Tank Is a Dodge Demon-Powered, Jeep Wrangler-Based Off-Road Warrior

The madmen at Rezvani have cranked the performance of this 4x4 up to 1,000 hp with plenty of military-grade goodies to boot. Oh, and it costs $349k.

By Chris Tsui
California-based boutique automaker Rezvani has shown off the latest version of its polishedly insane Tank offroader. Billed as "the offroad supercar," it's an ultra-luxurious middle finger to subtlety as well as the undead attackers during our next zombie apocalypse.

The 2020 Rezvani Tank starts at $155,000 but we recommend at least springing for the $295,000 Tank Military with bulletproof body and glass, underside explosive protection, a smoke screen device, thermal night vision, electrified door handles, and, of course, EMP protection. If real life ever starts mimicking Call of Duty, the Tank is a cheat code on wheels.

If that wasn't over the top enough, doomsday-preppers with $349,000 to splash can opt for the Tank X which takes the Military and replaces its 6.4-liter, 500-horsepower V-8 with the supercharged, 6.2-liter V-8 out of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon packing 1,000 hp.

You might be thinking, "Quadruple-digit horsepower is great but what about it's off-road cred?" Don't you worry because underneath all of that sleek, semi-gloss WWIII-ready bodywork lies the chassis of the new Jeep Wrangler. I've heard those are pretty good off-road. It's got top-of-the-line Fox shocks and military-grade run-flat tires backing it up when the road gets unpaved. 

"The focus of the new generation Tank was to be athletic in design and stance, have a refined ride and suspension, have a luxurious interior, and surpass 1,000 horsepower all in a car that's bulletproof and easily a daily driver," said company boss Ferris Rezvani. 

While we haven't gotten the chance to daily the new Rezvani Tank ourselves, if it's good enough for dudes who awkwardly postpone dinner plans with their significant others to go for an impromptu drive in the Hollywood Hills, it's probably good enough for us. We think?

