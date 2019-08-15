2020 Rezvani Tank Is a Dodge Demon-Powered, Jeep Wrangler-Based Off-Road Warrior

California-based boutique automaker Rezvani has shown off the latest version of its polishedly insane Tank offroader. Billed as "the offroad supercar," it's an ultra-luxurious middle finger to subtlety as well as the undead attackers during our next zombie apocalypse.

The 2020 Rezvani Tank starts at $155,000 but we recommend at least springing for the $295,000 Tank Military with bulletproof body and glass, underside explosive protection, a smoke screen device, thermal night vision, electrified door handles, and, of course, EMP protection. If real life ever starts mimicking Call of Duty, the Tank is a cheat code on wheels.