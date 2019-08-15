2020 Rezvani Tank Is a Dodge Demon-Powered, Jeep Wrangler-Based Off-Road Warrior
The madmen at Rezvani have cranked the performance of this 4x4 up to 1,000 hp with plenty of military-grade goodies to boot. Oh, and it costs $349k.
California-based boutique automaker Rezvani has shown off the latest version of its polishedly insane Tank offroader. Billed as "the offroad supercar," it's an ultra-luxurious middle finger to subtlety as well as the undead attackers during our next zombie apocalypse.
The 2020 Rezvani Tank starts at $155,000 but we recommend at least springing for the $295,000 Tank Military with bulletproof body and glass, underside explosive protection, a smoke screen device, thermal night vision, electrified door handles, and, of course, EMP protection. If real life ever starts mimicking Call of Duty, the Tank is a cheat code on wheels.
If that wasn't over the top enough, doomsday-preppers with $349,000 to splash can opt for the Tank X which takes the Military and replaces its 6.4-liter, 500-horsepower V-8 with the supercharged, 6.2-liter V-8 out of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon packing 1,000 hp.
You might be thinking, "Quadruple-digit horsepower is great but what about it's off-road cred?" Don't you worry because underneath all of that sleek, semi-gloss WWIII-ready bodywork lies the chassis of the new Jeep Wrangler. I've heard those are pretty good off-road. It's got top-of-the-line Fox shocks and military-grade run-flat tires backing it up when the road gets unpaved.
"The focus of the new generation Tank was to be athletic in design and stance, have a refined ride and suspension, have a luxurious interior, and surpass 1,000 horsepower all in a car that's bulletproof and easily a daily driver," said company boss Ferris Rezvani.
While we haven't gotten the chance to daily the new Rezvani Tank ourselves, if it's good enough for dudes who awkwardly postpone dinner plans with their significant others to go for an impromptu drive in the Hollywood Hills, it's probably good enough for us. We think?
- RELATEDJay Leno Champions the Rezvani Beast SupercarIn which the comic heralds boutique manufacturers as the future of cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Rezvani Tank Would Get You Through The Zombie Apocalypse Just FineYou could do worse than a 500-horsepower, custom-bodied Wrangler with a HEMI swap and military tech.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Rezvani Tank Is a 500-HP Armored SUV with Night Vision for the PeopleBody-on-frame? Check. V-8 engine? Check. Ballistic armor and thermal camera? Check and check.READ NOW
- RELATEDRivian R1T Pickup Truck Could Perform Zero-Turn Maneuvers Thanks to Innovative 'Tank Steer'This CGI video shows how the feature would work when in a tight, tough spot off-road.READ NOW
- RELATEDArmored Volvo XC90 Rocks Tank-Like Bulletproofing and $570,000 Price TagThe nearly 10,000-pound SUV can withstand a TNT explosion from six feet away and lots and lots of bullets.READ NOW