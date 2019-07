This C2-Styled 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 'Stingray' Is a Headscratcher at $150K

It started life out as a more modern 2013 Chevrolet Corvette, complete with the LS3 6.2-liter V-8 found in later models of that generation and a GM 6L80 six-speed automatic. That means an output of 430 horsepower and 424 pound-feet of torque. Then, the real modifications come in as its fiberglass exterior is completely remodeled to mimic the streamlined silhouette of the original C2’s body, specifically from the 1967 model year, all at the hands of Karl Kustoms in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Karl Kustoms Corvette even features electrically driven flip-up headlights integrated with low-profile projector-style headlights. You'll also period-correct fuel injection badging (even though fuel injection surfaced in 1957 for the first time) and a two-piece chrome-like bumper arrangement that pays tribute to the C2’s front end.