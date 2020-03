Rare is the occasion that you can call a car a "buried treasure," but there's no other way to describe the 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie recovered from under decades of trash in a central Ohio garage last week.

According to a Facebook post from a local towing company, the second-generation "C2" Corvette in question was parked in the garage seen here sometime in the late 1960s, and over time, five decades worth of odds and ends buried the classic Chevy. When the garage was cleaned out this past February, the well-preserved Corvette resurfaced and as the car rolled out of the garage, it became clear that this could be an uncommon find—and not just because of its condition.