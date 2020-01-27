There's a 1998 Plymouth Prowler Prototype Buried in a Tulsa City Park

Meanwhile, the Prowler wasn't stashed with those reserve fluids. Despite early electric vehicle efforts from major manufacturers in the late 1990s, few were thinking about EVs as an impending reality. And if you think about it, the Prowler itself—a neoclassical hot rod looking back over half a century—is kind of a perfect representation of the way we thought certain things had locked into place that decade. You'll still be able to get gasoline somewhere in 2048, but it's just as likely that most of the crowd that gathers to see the car emerge that day will have never seen it, used it, or smelled it themselves.

Tulsa's also being a little more cautious with the capsule. In 2003, it was dug out and removed from its original location to avoid construction of a new retention pond and community center. Officials resisted the urge to crack it open and reinterred it on the park's north side along East 6th Street, where it remains today. Here's the Google Street View link.

So how will it look in 28 years? Probably better than most of us.

