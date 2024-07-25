Latest GT7 Update Is Breaking the Game’s Physics in the Funniest Way

Gran Turismo 7‘s latest update is out, but its reworked physics engine isn’t behaving quite as intended. And the results are kind of hilarious. In addition to a new track, six new cars, and Michelin tires, GT7 Update 1.49 consists of updated physics—that is, how the cars drive is simulated.
“The car physics simulation model will undergo a significant transformation,” the developer wrote. “This update introduces new suspension physics and refined tire calculation, resulting in more natural weight shifting during cornering. Also, tire response will be enhanced, offering more realistic heating and wear. Anticipate more dynamic car movements and a refined driving experience.”
In practice, there’s definitely something wrong with those new suspension physics because, as seen in multiple videos posted to X, players are experiencing car movements that are, like, way too “dynamic.”
#GT7— ぬえちゃんショッピング (@AIPhard_T0yota) July 25, 2024
リアルドライビングロケットシミュレーター pic.twitter.com/1FhwzEnT8h
コーヒーブレイクNO？？？— ハ イサイド齋藤 (@kosmic_gt) July 25, 2024
ドカ沸きするランエボを避けて走ろう！ pic.twitter.com/PA42FbAUei
According to GTPlanet, the jumping cars are apparently engine-swapped and run “extreme suspension settings” such as setups meant for drifting.
Check out this GR Corolla getting launched into the stratosphere.
ドカーンッ！！！！！#GT7 https://t.co/b1882frIEg pic.twitter.com/TYUO1blyEG— OKADAの中の人【OKDgames公式】ストジャン住民 (@Dan5Okada) July 25, 2024
You gotta hand it to GT‘s sound engineers because that is exactly what I imagine a hot hatch getting sprung into the sky because of screwy suspension settings would sound like.
Players have even taken to hilariously syncing the phenomenon to music.
What I think about the new #GT7 update. pic.twitter.com/lJiYFTM52G— Kenni Hansen (@khkenni) July 25, 2024
I am doing the Gran Turismo physics update right?#granturismo #gt7 pic.twitter.com/tCxpVd2g1l— Kireth (@kirethk) July 25, 2024
Interestingly, the bug even affects cars outside of on-track gameplay. Check out this VW bus bouncing around as it drives around in one of the game’s dynamic Scapes screensavers.
これはめっちゃ綺麗に着地するサンババスくんです。 pic.twitter.com/FFlhNhN7Rc— ゆずぽんっ (@YuzuPon_AT02_06) July 25, 2024
It won’t even sit still in the game’s GT Auto customization garage.
サンババス、GTオートから脱走する #GT7 pic.twitter.com/P0pciGU4A2— Pow_R(SUPRA_GT) (@powarmor0911) July 25, 2024
In any case, Polyphony Digital is aware of the issue and it’s “currently under investigation.”
We are now aware of the following issue in the 1.49 Update released on July 25:— Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) July 25, 2024
Car Physics Simulation
– Unintended vehicle behavior is produced when a particular car setting is set within Car Settings
This issue is currently under investigation.
We apologize for any…
