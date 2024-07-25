Latest GT7 Update Is Breaking the Game’s Physics in the Funniest Way

Gran Turismo 7‘s latest update is out, but its reworked physics engine isn’t behaving quite as intended. And the results are kind of hilarious. In addition to a new track, six new cars, and Michelin tires, GT7 Update 1.49 consists of updated physics—that is, how the cars drive is simulated.

“The car physics simulation model will undergo a significant transformation,” the developer wrote. “This update introduces new suspension physics and refined tire calculation, resulting in more natural weight shifting during cornering. Also, tire response will be enhanced, offering more realistic heating and wear. Anticipate more dynamic car movements and a refined driving experience.”

In practice, there’s definitely something wrong with those new suspension physics because, as seen in multiple videos posted to X, players are experiencing car movements that are, like, way too “dynamic.”

According to GTPlanet, the jumping cars are apparently engine-swapped and run “extreme suspension settings” such as setups meant for drifting.

Check out this GR Corolla getting launched into the stratosphere.

You gotta hand it to GT‘s sound engineers because that is exactly what I imagine a hot hatch getting sprung into the sky because of screwy suspension settings would sound like.

Players have even taken to hilariously syncing the phenomenon to music.

What I think about the new #GT7 update. pic.twitter.com/lJiYFTM52G — Kenni Hansen (@khkenni) July 25, 2024

Interestingly, the bug even affects cars outside of on-track gameplay. Check out this VW bus bouncing around as it drives around in one of the game’s dynamic Scapes screensavers.

It won’t even sit still in the game’s GT Auto customization garage.

In any case, Polyphony Digital is aware of the issue and it’s “currently under investigation.”

We are now aware of the following issue in the 1.49 Update released on July 25:



Car Physics Simulation

– Unintended vehicle behavior is produced when a particular car setting is set within Car Settings



This issue is currently under investigation.

We apologize for any… — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) July 25, 2024

