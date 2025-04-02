Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible Look Incredible—And Ready for Production

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Seoul Mobility Show is about to kick off, which means it’s concept car time from Korea’s fanciest automaker, Genesis. What you’re looking at above are the Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible Concepts and they’re essentially more production-ready versions of the two-door X concepts we’ve been seeing from the brand since 2021.

Looking at the decidedly showroom-ready interiors, we’d honestly be shocked if a pair of flagship grand-touring Genesis vehicles don’t make production at some point. There are buttons and knobs, and parts lifted straight out of current Genesis production models. No powertrain or engineering details have been revealed in writing, but we can spot a tachometer, a button to disable auto start-stop, and shift paddles behind the steering wheel made of crystal. In other words, these things burn gas.

The X Gran Concepts are based on the full-size G90 sedan and that lineage shows in the back seats. Unlike in a lot of 2+2s, those second two passengers shouldn’t be wanting for attention as the rear quarters are decidedly spacious, getting screens and adjustable seating just as they would in a flagship luxury sedan.

Outside, the Gran twins look even more glorious. They’re low, wide, lean, and baller as hell. Painted green here, the Coupe is apparently inspired by Mediterranean olive trees—check out the leaf-shaped lighting in the wood door cards—while the maroon-on-blue Convertible is supposedly reminiscent of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from Livorno.

If or when the X Gran Coupe and Convertible Concepts do become real cars people can buy, they’ll likely be compared to other luxury GTs like the BMW 8 Series, Bentley Continental GT, and Lexus LC. Yep, not a lot of these get made anymore, mostly because they don’t sell very well and are hard to earn a profit from. But can you really call yourself a bona fide luxury manufacturer if you don’t burn a lil’ cash on a flashy, vanity project like this?

Build it, Genesis. Not for the money, but for the love of the game.

