Genesis G90 Wingback Wagon Concept Proves Magma Is More Than Just a Color

Back in November, Genesis managed to sneak a G90 wagon concept out practically under the radar. It generated moderate buzz at the time, likely because Genesis really didn’t have anything to say about it other than “Here it is.” So, um, here it is again, only with some details this time around—like the fact that this earthy green finish is disguising a red-hot secret: this sucker’s a Magma.

Thus far, Hyundai’s new everything-including-the-kitchen-sink Magma sub-brand has worn an orange paint befitting its igneous eponym. This green doesn’t have a name just yet, but Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said its inclusion here is a reflection of the fact that “Magma is much more than a color.”

“It’s about showing what is possible when Korean innovation meets global ambition,” Donckerwolke went on. “It represents a distinct Korean vision of care, respect and balance.”

“Magma does not shout; it invites,” Donckerwolke continued. “Where most chase aggression and extremes, we seek balance. Magma is designed to be rewarding, not challenging; to complement the driver, not to intimidate them.”

This isn’t the first time Genesis has teased us with production-adjacent concept cars. In fact, this isn’t even the first example of them doing it with the G90. Earlier this year, Genesis showed us both a G90 Gran Goupe and a Gran Convertible. Like the Wingback, they were on the standard G90 chassis.

Donckerwolke says Genesis wants to lean into customization, so it’s probably only a matter of time before some of these “concepts” become production candidates. At the pace Genesis is moving, it’ll probably happen soon too. Stay tuned.

