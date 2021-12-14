2023 Genesis G90 Flagship Has a Fittingly Luxurious Interior

Inside, there's a strong focus on technology and features, all designed to deliver comfort for the occupants. The G90 aims to please both those that drive themselves, as well as those who engage the services of a chauffeur. To this end, the rear seats can be reclined, a feature seen in other top-flite luxury vehicles like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. There's also fingerprint authentication which enables the push-button start, and allows the car to remember a driver's personal settings like seat and mirror positions.

The "ergo-relaxing" seats each feature 10 air cells on the back, and two in the seat cushion, with several massage settings and bolster settings included. The seat bolsters are configured to automatically deflate to ease entry and egress, and will inflate automatically in Sport driving modes or over 130 km/h in order to keep occupants properly supported during high-speed driving.

Materials are as luxe as you'd imagine. The center console is crafted from glass and aluminum, and various metal inlay garnishes inside are inspired by the traditional Korean 'sanggam' technique. These inlay the Two Lines or G-matrix patterns from the Genesis design language onto metal, ash wood, and carbon surfaces in the interior.

The G90 also sports twin panoramic sunroofs, one for both the front and rear rows, which can be controlled independently, An ambient light system also works to help set the mood in the interior. Audio-wise, there's a 23-speaker entertainment system included, along with additional speakers in the driver's solely for notification and warning sounds, so these noises don't disturb the passengers. Second-row passengers are also treated to a touch-screen in the center armrest which controls features like climate control and seat settings.

Perhaps the most premium touch is the fragrance system, included as part of the Mood Curator system. This allows coordinated control over everything from ambient lighting to the sound system and massage seats, paired with olfactory touches from the two fragrance cartridges in the glovebox.