The 2021 Genesis G80 Packs 'Machine Learning Cruise Control' to Go With Stunning Looks
The swanky G80 loses the V-8 but gains a 375-hp twin-turbo V-6.
We've already seen Genesis' new mid-size sedan (and admittedly, we are fans) but the company has now given the world a clearer look at its gorgeous 2021 G80 along with powertrain specs. It's not all great news as it appears that yet another V-8 engine has bit the dust, but it's not all doom and gloom either.
When it arrives in the U.S. during the second half of the year, the new G80 will come with two engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque and a 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 good for 375 hp and 391 pound-feet. In its most expensive trim, the outgoing G80 came with a 420-hp, 5.0-liter V-8 that appears to have been nixed for this new generation. Like we said, disappointing, but not all that surprising.
The chassis the new model will boast has been improved as well. The new G80's rear-drive platform is lower, which allows for more interior space and better handling, and crucially, isn't shared with any lowly Hyundais or Kias. Nineteen percent of the G80's body is now aluminum, resulting in a car that's 243 pounds lighter than the model it replaces. It's apparently quieter, too, thanks to improved door seals, new engine compartment sound insulation, and sound-reducing wheels. Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview uses the front camera to anticipate bumps, potholes, and rough surfaces just like the Audi A8.
Its luxurious interior is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an ultra-wide 14.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the ability to receive over-the-air navigation updates. Genesis' latest active safety and assisted driving systems are all accounted for as well, including Highway Driving Assist that can now change lanes at the flick of the turn signal and Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning that intelligently adapts to its owner's driving style.
So, presumably, if you drive like an idiot, your G80 will drive like one too. Although we don't think local law enforcement will take too kindly to that excuse when they catch your Genesis autonomously cutting somebody off a little too aggressively.
Official pricing has yet to be announced but we expect it to start somewhere in the $50,000 ballpark just like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
