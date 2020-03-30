The 2021 Genesis G80 Packs 'Machine Learning Cruise Control' to Go With Stunning Looks

We've already seen Genesis' new mid-size sedan (and admittedly, we are fans) but the company has now given the world a clearer look at its gorgeous 2021 G80 along with powertrain specs. It's not all great news as it appears that yet another V-8 engine has bit the dust, but it's not all doom and gloom either.

When it arrives in the U.S. during the second half of the year, the new G80 will come with two engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque and a 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 good for 375 hp and 391 pound-feet. In its most expensive trim, the outgoing G80 came with a 420-hp, 5.0-liter V-8 that appears to have been nixed for this new generation. Like we said, disappointing, but not all that surprising.