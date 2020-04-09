Best Tire Changer Wheel Balancer Combos: Roll Out in Safety

It’s geared towards larger businesses and less for home garages. The price is pretty steep, especially for beginners.

You can use a foot pedal to hold tires in place while you’re calibrating. Online videos are available when you need some help setting up shop.

The size capacity of this tire machine is compatible with rims up to 26 inches and diameters up to 43 inches. It features a jet blast system for inflation and needs a 110V power source.

The low price also means fewer additional features. It may not fit all types of tires, and the one-year warranty is still too short.

The low price point makes this a true value pick. The bead break force can do a whopping 5,600 pounds, with a pneumatic piston that can handle pressures between 120-145 PSI.

Our value pick comes with three centering cones plus a quick-release wing nut. It can service tires with a diameter of up to 35 inches and a wheel width of 12 inches.

The low arm offers poor clearance for wider wheels. You have to do mounting and demounting manually.

The four pneumatic clamps provide a sturdy grip. The wheel balancer is self-diagnosing and self-lubricating for the ultimate convenience.

Your trusty car can have all the bells and whistles in the world, but it won’t hold its own out on the road if you don’t get the basics in check—your tires. Whether you have a decked-out home garage or you’re planning to set up shop for your customers, the best tire changer wheel balancer combo will keep those wheels spick and span. We’ve done the research for you. Find out which combo package is the best tire changer to make sure you ride out into the sunset in safety and style.

It would have been perfect if it weren’t for the low arm. It can be a challenge to mount, and because of the low arm, it’s difficult to clear wider wheels. Mounting and demounting is done manually as well.

We love the swing arm feature and the four pneumatic clamps for the sturdiest grip. As for the integrated self-lubricating wheel balancer, it has a self-diagnosing system that optimizes efficiency along with three centering cones, all for a relatively low price.

With its side-mounted bead breaker and easy inflation jets in the clamping jaws, the Nationwide Tire Changer and Wheel Balancer Combo is a breeze to use for both pros and non-pros alike. There’s a pressure regulator, a water separator, plus lubricators to help you get the job done easily and hassle-free.

The one-year warranty provides peace of mind, especially for the newbie mechanic, but it’s not nearly enough to cover unwanted defects. Despite the range of widths and diameters, it can be a hit-or-miss for some style fittings that may not be compatible with every type of wheel. For its price though, it’s still worth checking out for yourself.

The biggest pro is its incredibly affordable price point. We love how pro-friendly it is as well, with its bead break force of up to 5,600 pounds for power and reliability. The pneumatic piston operates between a pressure of 120 and 145 PSI.

The Mayflower tire changer machine and wheel balancer is compatible with tires up to a diameter of 35 inches and wheel width of 12 inches, giving you complete versatility over various cars. Outside rim clamping ranges from 10-18 inches, while inside rim clamping is between 12 and 21 inches.

However, the higher price tag is a definite turn-off. It also tends to be geared toward larger businesses, so if you’re in the market for something you can use in your home garage, this likely isn’t the best choice for you.

The automated processes completely won us over. You can hold the tires in place while you’re calibrating via a foot pedal for convenience. The best part is the easy-to-learn operations via several tutorial videos you can find online.

The Triumph NTC-950 is definitely worth mentioning because of its quality and functionality. Size capacity includes rims of up to 26 inches and diameters up to 43 inches max. Tire inflation is done via a jet blast system, and there’s a metal and plastic demount head for a firm grip. It also uses a 110V power source to work.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Tire Changer Wheel Balancer Combos

Cost-effective. Tire changer and wheel balancer combo packages save you a huge chunk from your budget. Rather than heading out to a maintenance shop and paying for pressure regulators, centering cones, car lifts, post lifts, and so much more, you can invest in your own wheel changer and keep those dollars to yourself.

Tire changer and wheel balancer combo packages save you a huge chunk from your budget. Rather than heading out to a maintenance shop and paying for pressure regulators, centering cones, car lifts, post lifts, and so much more, you can invest in your own wheel changer and keep those dollars to yourself. Saves time. Aside from the money you’ll save, you can also save a lot of time when you have your own personal tire shop in your garage. The best tire changer can provide you with high-quality results that you can control.

Aside from the money you’ll save, you can also save a lot of time when you have your own personal tire shop in your garage. The best tire changer can provide you with high-quality results that you can control. Convenient. Tire-changer machines you can manage from the comfort of your own garage eliminate the need to schedule maintenance work. You can skip the long waits and go the full DIY route for the ultimate convenience.

Types of Tire Changer Wheel Balancer Combos

Table Top and Center Clamp Tire Changers

More old-school users will likely be familiar with the traditional table-top tire changer. This may come with a side shovel and is usually the machine that most technicians are familiar with. On the other hand, the center clamp tire changer can offer greater value for more modern users with its premium rim protection. These often have bead loosening features that use rollers.

Static Wheel Balancer

Both weekend warriors and professional clamping experts can easily get the hang of this stationary tool. Static wheel balancers rely on gravity as the wheel is mounted on a spindle tool that doesn’t rotate to detect imbalances.

Dynamic Wheel Balancers

More accurate than their static counterparts but less portable and less economical, the dynamic wheel balancer lets home mechanics and professionals easily assess tire balance and overall stability. It can check different wheel diameters and is often the machine of choice for bigger garages.

Bubble Wheel Balancer

The sighting gauge in this type of tire machine is filled with oil, and the bubble inside can help detect imbalances. They’re affordable and also a little old-school, so it’s a great starter tool for the at-home DIYer.

Top Brands

Mayflower

Founded in 1993, Mayflower Factory in Los Angeles, California, takes pride in its long hours of testing in the business of operating machines. With ease of use as one of their top features, the company provides heavy-duty machines like the Mayflower - 1.5 HP Tire Changer Wheel Changers Machine Balancer for all kinds of wheel works.

National Auto Tools, Inc.

Family-owned National Auto Tools, Inc. makes sure that all products undergo rigorous inspection before they are released. With more than 35 years of expertise in the automotive lift and tire equipment business, the company takes pride in its quality products like the TRIUMPH NTC-950 & NTB-550 Tire Changer Wheel Balancer Combo Package.

Atlas Automotive Equipment

Atlas Automotive Equipment offers the right balance between price and quality in all of its automotive equipment. For instance, the Atlas WB11 Self-Calibrating Computer Wheel Balancer gets the job done without the exorbitant price tag.

Tire Changer Wheel Balancer Combos Pricing

$1,500-$2,000: Tire machines in this price range offer decent quality for mid-range costs. For instance, our budget pick gets the job done without breaking the bank.

Tire machines in this price range offer decent quality for mid-range costs. For instance, our budget pick gets the job done without breaking the bank. $2,000 and up: Expect to pay around this amount or more for higher-end models. The price is steep, but it’s a good investment to make sure your tires are working the way they should on the road.

Key Features

Precision

Your safety while driving will depend on how accurate your tire changer machine or combo package is. From rim diameter to wheel width, the best tire changer should factor in all variables to help you steer clear of balancing mistakes because of centering errors. Accuracy is key to avoiding repeat jobs as well.

Brand

The manufacturer of your tire machine should have solid years of reliable experience in the industry so that you know your wheels are in good hands. Your provider should not only have a trusted reputation, but it should also offer you valuable training videos to help you maximize your results.

After-Sales Support

Your brand should also be able to provide you with the highest standards of customer service. No matter how good your skills may be, you will inevitably encounter issues while you’re working. You want to make sure that your manufacturer will be able to assist you with your concerns. When your road safety is on the line, there’s nothing more valuable than a helping hand.

Other Considerations

Warranty. A high-quality provider should have good warranty terms with a generous package. You never know what might go wrong with your purchase, so it’s always a huge plus if you know you can turn to the manufacturer for any concerns. It definitely helps to have some backup help for your peace of mind.

A high-quality provider should have good warranty terms with a generous package. You never know what might go wrong with your purchase, so it’s always a huge plus if you know you can turn to the manufacturer for any concerns. It definitely helps to have some backup help for your peace of mind. Durability. Just because your combo packages are mainly for home garages doesn’t mean they won’t be doing heavy-duty work. You should be confident that the model you’re buying is up to the task. Good build quality means robust components and extra-strength mechanisms that should last for the long haul.

Just because your combo packages are mainly for home garages doesn’t mean they won’t be doing heavy-duty work. You should be confident that the model you’re buying is up to the task. Good build quality means robust components and extra-strength mechanisms that should last for the long haul. Extra Features. For more professional shops, it’s important to be able to cater to all kinds of wheels that you want to service. It’s a good advantage to have wheel clamping versatility with different minimum and maximum rim widths. Also, an additional press arm option is an edge if you want to work with wheels that require press points for changing.

Best Tire Changer Wheel Balancer Combos Reviews & Recommendations 2020