Best RV Leveling Blocks: Equalize Your Camping Experience

There’s nothing worse than camping on a slant; you can’t sleep comfortably or eat at the table. But with RV leveling blocks, you’ve got a no-hassle solution that will cost you less than a tank of fuel. We’ve chosen three of the best RV leveling blocks below to use as a buying guide, so keep reading. A better camping experience is just a purchase away!

Because of the design, these RV leveler ramps may not be the best solution for dual axles.

Homeon Wheels makes it easy for beginners and professionals to level their RV with these drive-on, ramp-like blocks that can extend the RV’s height by up to nearly 4 inches.

This four-pack of levelers allow you to adjust each wheel’s height accordingly, whether it’s single or paired to another wheel. The included carrying case makes transporting them easy.

Sold individually, so you’ll have to count how many tires are on your trailer and then order that many from the manufacturer.

Each block can hold up to 3,500 pounds. The yellow paint makes them easy to see in case you forget them as you drive off.

Having RV leveling blocks of different heights can take up valuable space but with the Camco Tri-Leveler, you’ve got three heights in one product.

Benefits of RV Leveling Blocks Better camping experience. Though camping is often referred to as "roughing it," that doesn't mean you should have to fight gravity as you try to prepare dinner. Leveling your RV will make for a better overall experience and allow your appliances to work as intended.

Simple setup. Don't spend precious minutes and fuel trying to find the best camping spot. Instead, simply work with what you find and pull out your RV leveling blocks to make up the difference.

An inexpensive solution to a common problem. Most camping grounds aren't leveled and paved for the public to use. If you can invest less than $100 in gear that will improve your experience by a huge margin, that's money well-spent. Plus, they can be used anywhere at any time—even in your own driveway.

Customizable. Take the guesswork out of having to worry about how much dirt to pack underneath one wheel or where to place your camper for optimum leveling. RV leveling blocks allow you to adjust the height of your RV in multiple ways, from the height of the RV itself to the height of the blocks.

Versatility. RV leveling blocks can be used in a variety of other situations as well. For example, use it to move your vehicle up higher on one end to do some repair work. Then, when it comes time to go camping, throw that set of blocks in the RV and you're ready to go.

Long-term investment. Like jack stands and lifts, RV leveling blocks are durable and reusable. As with any other tool, they will wear out after extended use, but you should be able to camp for years and years with one set of leveling blocks with few issues. Types of RV Leveling Blocks Interlocking/Stackable Most of the RV leveling blocks you'll find are going to be shaped like large Lego blocks. These interlocking blocks are typically about the size of a dinner plate and will accommodate anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000 pounds of weight. Having stackable, interlocking leveling blocks is advantageous because it allows you to increase the height of your RV at a set rate—that is, the height of the block itself. They also make building a pyramid-like structure both fun and easy. Ramps Instead of stacking up camper leveling blocks, you can also purchase curved ramp-like levelers. These types of RV levelers can be easier to use if you're camping alone since you really only have to drive back or forward onto them and they're set. Many also come with wheel chocks that allow you to couch the wheel(s) so that it/they stay in place. Stabilizing Jack Pads Though stabilizer jack pads are meant to support the leveling jacks so that they don't buckle under pressure, they can also be used as a leveler. In fact, they do a lot to create a level surface for the jacks to stand upon. Jack pads are typically flat, square-like platforms that cushion the jack's feet so as to support the weight of the jack and the camper. Some jack pads will come with a carrying handle and a way to carry and store them as a set. Top Brands Camco Founded in 1966, this North Carolina-based company serves all your RV and camping needs. Check out its products, like the Camco Yellow Drive On Tri-Leveler. It's a must-have if you're storing your RV for the long-term. Andersen Headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Andersen Manufacturing has been in the business for over 50 years. Among other RV products is its 2-Pack Camper Leveler Chock Kit. Andersen Manufacturing is your prime source for anything camper-related. RV Leveling Blocks Pricing $8-$25: You really shouldn't have to spend more than $20 to purchase a quality set of RV leveling blocks. At this price point, you'll be able to pick up both a single block and sets of two to four. Leveler types include your standard flat design, curved, jack pads, and flex pads as well.

$30-$50: If you're looking for more than four leveling blocks, you're going to have to spend around $40. Higher-quality blocks that come in a four-pack will also be priced around this range. You can also choose from blocks of various heights in this price range.

$60+: Spending over $60 on RV leveling blocks won't necessarily get you a better-quality set. There are a few manufacturers in this price range that offer two sets of ramps along with two rubber mats but are both a bit pricey and probably overkill if you go camping less than five times a year. Key Features Versatility Don't limit yourself to just one setup. The best RV leveling blocks will be useful for both single and dual wheel setups. Times change and so does your RV, so if you invest in a different setup in the future, you don't necessarily want to go and buy another set of leveling blocks again. Leveling systems of the best quality will be useful in both situations and won't require any modifications. Convenience A great RV leveling block makes itself useful even when it's stored. Manufacturers that make their leveling blocks both portable and easily-stored are on the right track. A carrying case makes it easy to store the leveling blocks in a compartment, ready to go at a moment's notice. A carrying handle allows you to move the bag from one corner of the RV to the other, making it easy to assemble and disassemble in minutes. Durable Materials RV leveling blocks aren't meant to be dainty or fragile. The best leveling blocks are sturdy and can take abuse, whether it's in dusty, dirty situations, the rain or any number of snowy, icy, bad-weather climates. The blocks should be made from durable materials meant to withstand being thrown down and tread upon—literally. The best leveling blocks don't crack or chip with the slightest bit of added weight. Grippy, Non-Slip Coating Along with being durable, the best RV leveling blocks should be able to hold your wheel in place without the fear of slippage. In that aspect, these leveling blocks should act like wheel chocks, biting into both the tire and the ground beneath to ensure a tight grip. The coating may inevitably attract dirt and debris but that should only aid in the block's gripping ability. Other Considerations Weight Limitations: The key to knowing how many leveling blocks you need is knowing how heavy your RV is—along with how many wheels you have, of course. Make sure you know what the weight limit is for the blocks you intend to purchase. It's always a better idea to have a few extra thousand pounds of wiggle room, especially considering how much your RV will weigh when fully occupied and loaded up.

Tire Diameter: Most leveling blocks will fit standard tire sizes, but make sure you check both the tire width (for single- and dual-tire setups) and the width of the leveling blocks you want to purchase. A few extra inches aren't completely necessary, although they do help spread the weight of the RV over a larger surface area. This will help make the leveling block more stable.

Adjustability: Sometimes having the ability to adjust the height of your leveling blocks can be a lifesaver. This not only allows you to adjust the height of one block but will also afford you the luxury of placing each wheel on a separate level if necessary. However, we hope that you're able to find a more level spot than that because using leveling blocks at each corner could prove to be tricky and unsafe. Best RV Leveling Block Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Leveling Blocks Overall: Camco Yellow Drive On Tri-Leveler

We chose the Camco Yellow Drive On Tri-Leveler blocks because of the combination of price, versatility, capability, and value. Camco is a popular brand in the RV leveling industry and one look at this product will show you why. If you’re looking to have the ability to adjust your RV’s height up to 4 inches, check out the Camco Tri-Levelers. Each block can support up to 3,500 pounds. The lightweight material is non-slip so you won’t have to worry about your tires sliding off the side and potentially causing irrevocable damage. The built-in handle makes these RV leveling blocks simple to use and then hang up for later. When placed either in front of or behind the wheel, these leveling blocks also act as wheel chocks, essentially holding the wheel in place to prevent movement. The only drawback we could find with this product is that you’d have to purchase multiple levelers if you’re looking for a full set. Unfortunately, they are only sold as single units. However, as long as you can direct your partner onto these blocks or have someone guide you onto them, they are easy to use and can be seen from a mile away. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value RV Leveling Blocks: Camco Heavy-Duty Leveling Blocks 4-Pack

This time we’ve chosen another Camco product, one which gives you the most value for the money you spend. The Camco 4-pack of Heavy-Duty Leveling Blocks is a great starter kit for anyone looking to invest in leveling at a low rate. Most four-packs will accommodate fifth wheels and trailers alike. We chose this Camco RV leveling block set first and foremost because of the number of blocks you receive for the price. With four blocks, you’re able to set up two tires to a maximum of two blocks if necessary. The blocks themselves are a bright yellow so you can see them as well, especially in the case when you’re having to back up onto them by yourself. Camco also saw fit to place the four levelers in a convenient bag with a carrying handle. Now all you have to do is make sure it’s stowed in your motorhome and let the fun begin. The biggest concern we had with the Camco 4-pack of heavy-duty levelers is that the manufacturer doesn’t list a maximum weight capacity per unit. However, no matter how you stack them, these levelers make any RV trip better. They’re as easy to use as a couple of adult-sized Lego blocks, honestly. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Leveling Blocks Honorable Mention: Homeon Wheels RV Leveling Blocks

