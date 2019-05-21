Best RV Solar Panels & Kits: Top Picks for Energy Efficiency

Road trips can be some of the most fun and memorable times in our lives. Thanks to the improvement of technology over the years, it gets even more comfortable to hit the road and explore. Today, RVs are ripe with electronics for entertainment, convenience, and even luxury. You can keep these amenities powered and efficient thanks to solar panels. These are our top choices for RV solar panel kits.

This is the most energy-efficient solar panel. It folds and comes with a carrying case, and the kit comes with great pieces like a power controller.

This kit comes with folding RV solar panels, which are excellent for traveling. Go Power! is a great option for RV use.

Might be difficult to assemble for some users, and not all wires are included.

Windy Nation offers the best solar panel kit for the money. This RV solar kit is a great power source at an attractive price.

Renogy makes the best RV solar panels on the market, and this starter kit is perfect for first-time users.

Minus the initial investment, using solar panels saves you a lot. The free power generated will pay for itself within months of use. Since most panels guarantee over 20 years of generating clean energy, you save a ton in energy costs in the long run. Save the planet. Whether global warming and energy conservation is an issue you care about or not, there's no denying the positive effects of using renewable energy. So even if you only want to use solar panels for the financial benefit, you can still take solace in the fact that you're doing your part to go green.

Whether global warming and energy conservation is an issue you care about or not, there's no denying the positive effects of using renewable energy. So even if you only want to use solar panels for the financial benefit, you can still take solace in the fact that you're doing your part to go green. Low maintenance. While other sources of energy can cost you a lot of money in upkeep, solar panels are amazingly low maintenance. The number of parts that can get worn or break is incredibly small, and the panels don't have moving parts, which also reduces any wear and tear that other power sources are prone to.

$200 to $450: Some of the best solar panel kits for RV use can be found at this price range. Typically, these include one or two 100-watt solar panels plus kits for installation. These setups often come with handy additions like controllers and adapters. Over $450: Once you start getting into these higher prices, you're typically buying similar items as the $200-$450 range but in bigger quantities. These can come with four or more 100-watt solar panels and the additional pieces required for setup. Key Features Controller Solar charge controllers are what manage the amount of power that is stored from sitting in the sun. These are essential for preventing overcharging of a battery during the day and reducing any loss of power overnight. They are currently made in MPPT and the newer PWM technologies. While PWM is better for power management, it is significantly more expensive. Expandability If your energy usage increases or you just want to expand the items you have running on solar power, a useful feature is an expandability. Some solar panel kits allow you to add additional solar panels to generate up to 400 or 800 watts, depending on your camper trailer solar setup. Mounting Having a solar panel is no good if you can't set it up. It's important to pay attention to what is necessary for installation and what parts come included. Some helpful features are pre-drilled holes, mounting brackets, and the overall portability of the solar panels. Other Considerations Amount of Power: Before buying any solar panels, it's best to know how much power you need so you know what to buy. Just charging your RV's battery only requires a small setup, but the more amenities you have, the more you might need. If you aren't sure, it's best to start small and increase later if required.

Weight and Size: Some solar panel kits are very heavy. Depending on where you plan to secure your solar panels and what kind of RV you own, the overall weight and dimensions of the panels could be a determining factor.

Efficiency: The different way in which solar panels are made affect efficiency and cost. If you're limited on space but don't mind spending more money, than buying a high-efficiency monocrystalline panel is a good idea. If you have room to spare but don't want to spend as much, then investing in amorphous or polycrystalline panels could be a better option. Best Solar Panels & Kits for RV Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Solar Panels & Kits for RV Overall: Renogy 100 Watts 12 Volts Monocrystalline Solar Starter Kit

Renogy is one of the most well-known companies when it comes to portable solar power, so it should be no surprise that they are our pick for the best solar system for RV. Not only are these panels amazingly efficient, but they're also sold with everything you need if you've never owned solar panels before. These 100-watt monocrystalline solar panels are incredibly lightweight. A lot of solar panel setups can by bulky or require heavy-duty equipment to install. Too much extra weight can negatively affect your driving experience and the suspension of your RV. At less than 20 pounds, the Renogy panels are ideal for campers. Another benefit of this item is how much comes with your purchase. You get mounting brackets, Renogy's most advanced controller, MC4 connectors, 10AWG tray cables, and a 20-foot MC4 adapter kit. Plus, Renogy includes a 25-year warranty for replacement of panels that lose any output over time. It’s helpful to know beforehand that Renogy's RV solar kit does not come with a battery. Depending on how and when you're planning on using your solar power, buyers might need to buy a battery separately. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Solar Panels & Kits for RV Value: WindyNation 100 Watt Solar Panel Off-Grid RV Boat Kit

If you’re looking to invest in some solar energy tech but don't want to break the bank, Windy Nation offers a great value. This solar panel kit comes with all the necessities for half the price of the competition without compromising on efficiency. Something that really sets this solar panel kit apart is the different types of mounting hardware that it includes. This makes installation to the roof of your RV easier and makes it compatible with any setup. You can also add additional panels. Each panel is 100-watts and depending on your voltage system (available in 12 or 24 volts), you can have up to four or eight panels, respectively. The directions can be hard to follow at times. This is, of course, a subjective issue, but it is possible that if you're new to solar systems that this kit might be challenging to use. Also, certain setups require additional wiring to be purchased. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Solar Panels & Kits for RV Honorable Mention: Go Power! 120W Portable Solar Kit

