The Best Prime Early Access Sale Portable Generators Deals
Keep the lights on in an emergency.
Many of the news headlines this past month have tragically been about hurricane Ian and the earthquakes that shook Mexico. If you ever needed a reminder of how important a generator is you just got it. Even if you’re not worried about the lights going out, a portable generator is a perfect outdoor adventure companion.
Below are the best deals on portable generators from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Unfortunately, when you need to buy a generator, it's already too late. So don't miss your chance to get one for a fraction of the regular retail price.
- Jackery Explorer 2,000-Watt Pro Portable Power Station (62 percent off)
- Jackery Solar 1000-Watt Generator with two SolarSaga 100-Watt Panels (33 percent off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300-Watt (40 percent off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000-Watt Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) (30 percent off)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100-Watt Portable Solar Panel for Explorer (30 percent off)
- Jackery SolarSaga 60-Watt Solar Panel for Explorer (37 percent off)
Goal Zero
- Yeti 1000 (18 percent off)
- Yeti 1500X (10 percent off)
- Yeti 200X (20 percent off)
- Yeti 500X (21 percent off)
- Yeti 3000X (20 percent off)
Other Portable Generator Brands
- Generac 7676 GP8000E (30 percent off)
- Generac 7127 iQ3500-3500 Watt (17 percent off)
- Westinghouse iGen160s (5 percent off)
- Champion Power Equipment 200951 2500-Watt (26 percent off)
- GenMax Portable Inverter Generator (11 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
