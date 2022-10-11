The Best Prime Early Access Sale Portable Generators Deals

Many of the news headlines this past month have tragically been about hurricane Ian and the earthquakes that shook Mexico. If you ever needed a reminder of how important a generator is you just got it. Even if you’re not worried about the lights going out, a portable generator is a perfect outdoor adventure companion.

Below are the best deals on portable generators from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Unfortunately, when you need to buy a generator, it's already too late. So don't miss your chance to get one for a fraction of the regular retail price.

Goal Zero

Other Portable Generator Brands

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More Prime Early Access Sales