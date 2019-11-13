Best Generators for RVs: Never Lose Power on the Road
These generators will keep your power going wherever you are
- Best OverallChampion Dual Fuel RV Ready GeneratorSummarySummary
This quiet generator can run on either propane or gasoline and provides clean power to sensitive electronics.ProsPros
It has an economy mode to save fuel. It also has multiple power outlets, including a dual USB adapter, two 120V outlets, and a 12V DC outlet.ConsCons
This generator is expensive and heavy compared to rivals. The fuel tank is also small and needs to be topped off regularly.
- Best ValueWEN Super Quiet Inverter GeneratorSummarySummary
This gas-powered generator is portable and very lightweight for easy transportation. It also has multiple connection ports for added versatility.ProsPros
It provides power without voltage drops or spikes and automatically adjusts its fuel consumption depending on how many items are plugged into it.ConsCons
There have been concerns about short service life and questionable customer care.
- Honorable MentionBriggs & Stratton Powersmart Series Inverter GeneratorSummarySummary
This gasoline-powered generator is quiet and efficient and has an LCD screen to display maintenance reminders and performance stats.ProsPros
It has a telescoping handle for easy transportation. It also has a dedicated parallel connector that allows you to hook up a second generator to it.ConsCons
It comes at a heavy price and is not for sale in California because it doesn’t meet the emission standards.