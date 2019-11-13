Best Generators for RVs: Never Lose Power on the Road

It’s fun getting away from the city and into the outdoors with your camper for some fresh air and scenery. A good generator will ensure you have the best of both worlds so you can enjoy nature while still having entertainment and access to powered accessories. This buying guide includes some of the top generators for RVs.

    Champion Dual Fuel RV Ready Generator
    This quiet generator can run on either propane or gasoline and provides clean power to sensitive electronics.

    It has an economy mode to save fuel. It also has multiple power outlets, including a dual USB adapter, two 120V outlets, and a 12V DC outlet.

    This generator is expensive and heavy compared to rivals. The fuel tank is also small and needs to be topped off regularly.

    WEN Super Quiet Inverter Generator
    This gas-powered generator is portable and very lightweight for easy transportation. It also has multiple connection ports for added versatility.

    It provides power without voltage drops or spikes and automatically adjusts its fuel consumption depending on how many items are plugged into it. 

    There have been concerns about short service life and questionable customer care.

    Briggs & Stratton Powersmart Series Inverter Generator
    This gasoline-powered generator is quiet and efficient and has an LCD screen to display maintenance reminders and performance stats.

    It has a telescoping handle for easy transportation. It also has a dedicated parallel connector that allows you to hook up a second generator to it.

    It comes at a heavy price and is not for sale in California because it doesn’t meet the emission standards.

Tips

  • The last thing you want is to have the sound of the outdoors drowned out by a noisy generator. Always choose a quiet generator for your RV. Most have the decibel levels listed on the manufacturer’s information.
  • When outdoors, it makes sense to have a backup option in the event that something goes wrong. There are a number of solar and wind solutions that can provide cheap and efficient energy.
  • It’s best to know how long your generator will last and how much power it will produce. Then you can plan accordingly and carry extra fuel if you think you will need it.

FAQs

Q: What type of fuel is best for a generator?

A: There are many options available, including gasoline, diesel, propane, and natural gas, and they all have advantages and disadvantages. Gasoline is widely available but doesn’t last long in storage. Diesel generators are efficient but can also be expensive. Propane doesn’t degrade when it is stored and is a bit cleaner than gasoline and diesel.

Q: How much power do I need with an RV generator?

A: Different RVs have different power requirements. Some appliances, like air conditioners, use more energy than others, such as TVs. It’s best to get the maximum wattage ratings of the generator and compare it to the total requirements for your particular RV.

Q: How do I maintain an RV generator?

A: It’s best to consult the service manual for your particular generator. Generally, they should run for at least an hour every month, and the oil should be checked regularly. The filter, oil, and air cleaner will also need to be changed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best generator for an RV goes to the Champion Dual Fuel RV Ready Generator. It is quiet and efficient and can use multiple fuel types.

For a more affordable option, try the WEN Super Quiet Inverter Generator.

