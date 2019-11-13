Best Generators for RVs: Never Lose Power on the Road

Tips

The last thing you want is to have the sound of the outdoors drowned out by a noisy generator. Always choose a quiet generator for your RV. Most have the decibel levels listed on the manufacturer’s information.

When outdoors, it makes sense to have a backup option in the event that something goes wrong. There are a number of solar and wind solutions that can provide cheap and efficient energy.

It’s best to know how long your generator will last and how much power it will produce. Then you can plan accordingly and carry extra fuel if you think you will need it.

FAQs

Q: What type of fuel is best for a generator?

A: There are many options available, including gasoline, diesel, propane, and natural gas, and they all have advantages and disadvantages. Gasoline is widely available but doesn’t last long in storage. Diesel generators are efficient but can also be expensive. Propane doesn’t degrade when it is stored and is a bit cleaner than gasoline and diesel.

Q: How much power do I need with an RV generator?

A: Different RVs have different power requirements. Some appliances, like air conditioners, use more energy than others, such as TVs. It’s best to get the maximum wattage ratings of the generator and compare it to the total requirements for your particular RV.

Q: How do I maintain an RV generator?

A: It’s best to consult the service manual for your particular generator. Generally, they should run for at least an hour every month, and the oil should be checked regularly. The filter, oil, and air cleaner will also need to be changed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best generator for an RV goes to the Champion Dual Fuel RV Ready Generator. It is quiet and efficient and can use multiple fuel types.

For a more affordable option, try the WEN Super Quiet Inverter Generator.