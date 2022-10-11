DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
One of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
DeWalt needs no introduction as it’s one of the biggest power tool names in the game. The savings, however, from Prime's Early Access Sale are too good to pass up and aren’t limited to just power tools, as some of the best bargains are on mechanical tools. As we always say, good tool deals sell out fast. So don’t hesitate.
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 5-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit (35 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Impact Driver Kit (25 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit with 21-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (41 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit with 14-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (27 percent off)
- DeWalt Buffer/Polisher 7-9-Inch (32 percent off)
- DeWalt 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (55 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery 6.0Ah Double Pack (33 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery Pack 3.0Ah with Charger (62)
- DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set/Drill Bit Set 100-Piece (65 percent off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set 168-Piece (55 percent off)
- DeWalt FlexVolt 20-Volt Max Charger and 5Ah Battery Double Pack (49 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Charger 4-Port (31 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More Prime Early Access Sales
- Noco's here to save the day with these great Early Access sales
- Here are the best Prime Early Access power tool deals
- Don't miss these amazing Prime Early Access watch deals
- Check out Garmin's awesome Prime Early Access sale
- Upgrade your EDC with these Early Access knife sales
- DJI's Prime Early Access sale starts now
- Cardo's killer Prime Early Access Sale will upgrade your ride
- Get caffeinated with these awesome coffee deals
- Gearwrench's Prime Early Access sale is excellent
- Power up with these Prime Early Access generator sales