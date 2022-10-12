The War Zone
All of you European car owners should take a look.

byChris Rosales| UPDATED Oct 12, 2022
Amazon's Speciality Automotive Tools Are on Sale Right Now
Tools are the blood, sweat, and tears of any car enthusiast that loves to turn a wrench. But the landscape is changing as cars require slightly more specialized tools. Unfortunately, the classic Craftsman 83-piece toolset doesn’t get you far if you own something very modern that uses all sorts of random bolts like Torx and triple square, as well as an engine support bar, wheel hangers for those pesky lug bolt cars, and more.

A lot of these “special” tools are being sold at a pretty fair discount. For all European car owners, this one is for you.

