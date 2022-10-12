Amazon’s Speciality Automotive Tools Are on Sale Right Now
All of you European car owners should take a look.
Tools are the blood, sweat, and tears of any car enthusiast that loves to turn a wrench. But the landscape is changing as cars require slightly more specialized tools. Unfortunately, the classic Craftsman 83-piece toolset doesn’t get you far if you own something very modern that uses all sorts of random bolts like Torx and triple square, as well as an engine support bar, wheel hangers for those pesky lug bolt cars, and more.
A lot of these “special” tools are being sold at a pretty fair discount. For all European car owners, this one is for you.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Gearwrench ratchet set with long swivel 3/8th (16 percent off)
- LEXIVON triple square socket set (38 percent off)
- LEXIVON torx socket set (32 percent off)
- Casoman 11pc e-torx socket set (21 percent off)
- Specstar engine support bar (save $10 with a coupon)
- Duoyi 4pc wheel hanger set (save 10 percent with coupon)
- Mission Automotive 2pc jack pad set (29 percent off)
- ATLIN Strut Spreader Tool for VW, Audi, BMW, Honda (38 percent off)
Every Prime Early Access Sale We've Covered So Far
- Even Thule is getting in on the Prime Early Access Sales with these roof top tents
- Go for a rip on an Amazon dirt bike
- Check out these buggy and UTV sales on Amazon
- Here are just the best of the best Prime Early Access deals
- Amazon’s best Early Access Prime Sale roof basket deals
- Level-up your garage with a discounted MIG Welder
- Noco's here to save the day with these great Early Access sales
- Protect your ears with a discounted pair of Walkers Earmuffs
- Here are the best Prime Early Access power tool deals
- Don't miss these amazing Prime Early Access watch deals
- These TV sales are unbeatable
- Check out Garmin's awesome Prime Early Access sale
- Upgrade your EDC with these Early Access knife sales
- DJI's Prime Early Access sale starts now
- Cardo's killer Prime Early Access Sale will upgrade your ride
- Makita is finally discounted with Prime's Early Access Sale
- Gearwrench's Prime Early Access sale is excellent
- Power up with these Prime Early Access generator sales
- DeWalt's back with some amazing deals
- Our favorite portable generators from Jackery are all on sale
- All of these Seikos have deep discounts
- Check out Amazon’s speciality automotive tool sales
- Save some cash with Apple's Early Access Sale
- Olight's flashlight sale is illuminating
- Get the perfect electric scooter to commute with during Prime's Early Access sale
- Car camping made easy with these cooler deals
- Everyone's favorite Ryobis are all on sale
- These Quick Jacks will make short work of all your DIY projects
- Check out these Prime Early Access dash cam deals