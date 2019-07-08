Best Heaters for the Garage: Space Heater Options for Staying Warm

Working in a garage is a favorite past-time of many. If you live somewhere with a cooler climate, you may find temps dropping a little too low for comfort during the winter months. This is where a space heater comes in handy. In our guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know about choosing the best heaters for garages.

Dual heating system with infrared and quartz tubing. Built-in safety features, including a shut-off timer, tip-over protection, and auto shut-off in case of overheating. Lets you adjust the temp between 50 and 86 degrees.

A powerful infrared heating unit with the capacity to heat up an entire 1,000 square foot room. A great choice if you’ve got a larger area, or you just want every nook and cranny of a smaller space to be warm.

Not the quietest model on the market and not as durable as more expensive models.

All the important safety features are included: ceramic body to protect from the direct heat and safety shut-off if overheated or tipped. 1000 to 1500 watt output.

A consumer favorite, this Opolar ceramic space heater does a great job at an affordable price. A great pick if you’re trying to save some money.

It doesn’t work well in altitudes above 7,000 feet, making it the less-than-ideal choice for taking into the mountains.

Constructed from high-quality materials, this Mr. Heater unit is a powerful beast that can heat up to 225 square feet very effectively.

Benefits of Garage Heaters Prevent mildew and mold. A garage heater will help warm up and dry out the air in your car garage, helping to prevent mildew and mold from forming in the first place.

Save on costly repairs. With a space heater, you're preventing damage to your garage from mildew and mold, which will help save you money in the long run. If you don't have damage, you don't need to spend money to repair it.

With a space heater, you’re preventing damage to your garage from mildew and mold, which will help save you money in the long run. If you don’t have damage, you don’t need to spend money to repair it. Better property values. In turn, your property values will get a boost, thanks to a well-maintained garage space. That will help if you’re ever in the market to sell your house.

In turn, your property values will get a boost, thanks to a well-maintained garage space. That will help if you’re ever in the market to sell your house. Feel warm. Probably one of the top benefits, you’ll actually get to feel warm and toasty while working in the garage instead of being constantly nippy. That’ll also translate into better productivity. Types of Garage Heaters Fan-Forced Best suited for smaller rooms, fan-forced portable heaters work by pushing air past a heated electrical element. That offers a soft, comfortable, and gradual heat that’s ideal for spaces that don’t need to be heated up quickly. Quartz A great choice for heating up people and objects, but not so much for heating air. Powered by infrared radiation, they provide lots of heat quickly. If you want to warm your own space when working instead of a whole room, this might be the choice for you. Ceramic Similar to a fan-forced heater, ceramic heaters work by pushing air past a heating element. Instead of being an electrical one, however, these use ceramic heating elements, making them great for heating larger rooms. Propane/Natural Gas As the name suggests, propane/natural gas heaters work by producing a small, controlled flame. They’re ideal for heating up small spaces and have the added benefit of being supremely portable. Garage Heater Pricing Under $30: You’ll find a small number of space heaters in this range, some of which will be much more qualitative than others. Most will be fan-forced heaters, but you’ll also find others with different power sources. The important thing to watch out for here is quality, as anything poorly made is simply a fire hazard.

$30-$100: Infrared, ceramic, fan-forced, and propane heaters can all be found in this price class. Many of them will be of excellent quality, with some being better than others. In general, the more you invest, the higher quality the casing and the heating element.

Over $100: If you're looking for something large and powerful, this is the range you'll find it in. All types of shop heaters are available at this price point, many of which are powerful enough to heat an entire garage. Key Features Safety It's critical to look out for safety features on your new space heater. You'll want one that features overheating protection, as well as tip-over protection. Both of these will work to keep the unit from starting a fire. Output Ask yourself, how much space am I trying to heat? Do you want the whole garage to be warm, or do you just want to heat up your immediate workspace? That will affect how much output your heater will need to produce. In general, electric heaters have a ten-to-one ratio of watts to square footage heated. Quality This one ties into safety as well. You want a space heater that's made to be high quality, which will help prevent any dangerous occurrences, such as fires. Look for a well-made, heat-resistant casing, as well as solid workmanship on the heating element and on the electrical wiring. Other Considerations Cost : If you're going to be using your electric garage heater a lot, it makes sense to invest some cash upfront in a unit that will last you a long time. On the other hand, if you'll only be using it occasionally, it makes sense to spend a little less.

Size: Some garages are small, making the accompanying workspace even smaller. If this sounds like your situation, we recommend a more compact model to save on space. Controls: A number of higher-quality models come with a remote control to make adjusting the heater quick and simple. Most other models have dials or buttons on the casing itself to adjust the heat. Best Heater for Garage Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Heater for Garage Overall: Mr. Heater MH9BX Portable Propane Heater

Some garages are small, making the accompanying workspace even smaller. If this sounds like your situation, we recommend a more compact model to save on space. Controls: A number of higher-quality models come with a remote control to make adjusting the heater quick and simple. Most other models have dials or buttons on the casing itself to adjust the heat. Best Heater for Garage Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Heater for Garage Overall: Mr. Heater MH9BX Portable Propane Heater

Our top pick is this Mr. Heater unit that’s constructed from quality steel, nickel, and plastic. A 4,000- to 9,000-BTU radiant heater, it has enough power to heat up spaces as large as 225 square feet and can be used both indoors and outdoors. That makes it ideal as a garage heater or to take along on camping trips in colder climes. It’s a clean-burning, nearly 100-percent energy-efficient unit, too, so you can rest easy while using it. It also includes a number of important safety features, like an auto shut-off if tipped over, if the pilot light goes out, or if the unit detects low oxygen levels. The fuel consumption rate is about 0.044 gallons per hour at 4,000 BTUs of output and 0.099 gallons per hour at 9,000 BTU. For convenience, the unit features a fold-down handle and a swivel-out regulator. At max BTU, it features a run time of about three hours. The only bad thing we have to say about this unit is that it doesn’t work well in altitudes above 7,000 feet, making it a less-than-ideal choice for camping needs in the mountains. If you’re just looking to heat up your garage, though, this might be the choice for you. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Heater for Garage: Opolar 1500W Ceramic Space Heater

A consumer favorite, this Opolar 1500-watt ceramic heater is our best value pick, combining a quality heating unit with a great price. Equipped with an adjustable auto thermostat, the unit is able to maintain consistent power and heat, which saves energy in the long run. Suited best for indoor purposes, this model features a ceramic body that resists shock and extreme heat to protect you from unexpected mishaps. It also features a number of important safety features, including an auto shut-off in case it is tipped over or overheats. A portable but powerful unit, it can easily heat up your garage with its 70-degree auto-oscillating feature, keeping you and your surroundings cozy warm. It also features a robust handlebar so it’s easy to move around and store. Finally, the power output can be controlled as well, in the range of 1000 to 1500 watts. This unit works well for its intended purposes but does come with two drawbacks to keep in mind. One, it’s not the quietest heater on the market, so it’s not the perfect pick if you’re sensitive to extra noise while you work. And two, being that it’s a budget heater, it isn’t as durable as other, more expensive units. That being said, it’s still a great value. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Heater for Garage Honorable Mention: Dr. Heater Infrared 1500 Watt Heater

