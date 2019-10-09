Best Garage Lightings: Create A Bright and Clear Workspace 

Tips

Check out the lumens of the bulbs. The higher the lumens number, the brighter the bulb will be. For a home garage, look for bulbs that are 3,500-plus lumens.

Every garage is different depending on what you use it for. If you do a lot of car maintenance, you'll need about three to four lights surrounding the vehicle. Add another light for a workbench.

Sometimes it's better to spread out the lighting rather than have one bulb that's super bright. A single, bright bulb may concentrate the lighting in one particular area, while multiple lights can provide a more even source of illumination.

FAQs

Q: What type of lighting is best for a garage?

A: LEDs (light-emitting diodes) are one of the best options. They are very bright and energy-efficient. They also do not require much maintenance and are long-lasting.

Q: How big should my garage lights be?

A: That depends on whether your garage has any natural light and what type of work you do in it. You will need more lighting if you use your garage as a workshop and less if you only use it to park your vehicle. You must also factor in the size of your garage.

Q: Do bulbs with a higher color temperature produce more light?

A: No. The higher the color temperature, the higher the contrast. For example, a 4000K bulb may produce a light similar to daylight because of its contrast. When it comes to brightness, look at the bulb's lumens.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best garage lighting is the Sunco Lighting 10 Pack LED Utility Shop Light.

These lightweight and very bright lights come with a seven-year warranty and can be strung together.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Hyperikon 4 Foot LED Shop Light.