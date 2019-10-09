Best Garage Lightings: Create A Bright and Clear Workspace 

Illuminate your space with these top garage lighting options

By Noelle Talmon
It's tough to work on projects in your garage if the lighting is dim. Good lighting makes car repairs and other tasks much more efficient, not to mention safer. It can be hard to decide what type of lighting is best because there are so many options available. This buying guide presents the best garage lighting for your needs.

  • Best Overall
    Sunco Lighting 10 Pack LED Utility Shop Light
    Check Latest Price
    These commercial-grade, ETL-certified lights are four feet long, 4100 lumens, and 5000K. They can be mounted to or suspended from the ceiling. You can connect up to four LED shop lights together.
    The lights are backed by a seven-year warranty. They are lightweight, easy to install, and very bright. The Sunco lights produce no noise or flickering.
    The LED bulbs cannot be replaced, so if they fail you have to replace the entire fixture. The packaging is poor, and the contents may be mixed upon arrival.
  • Best Value
    Hyperikon 4 Foot LED Shop Light
    Check Latest Price
    These four-foot shop lights have a lifespan of 45,000 hours. They come with a five-year unlimited warranty and can be mounted flush or as a hanging light fixture with an adjustable height.
    These 5000K lights are bright white with a good coverage area.  They cast a shadowless bright light on the work surface.
    It can be difficult to mount the lights, and the included screws are not very good quality. The product produces light straight down onto one area as opposed to dispersing it.
  • Honorable Mention
    PrimeLights 4 Bulb / Lamp T8 LED High Bay Utility Shop Garage Warehouse Light Fixture
    Check Latest Price
    These 88-watt, 5000K lights have a daylight white color temperature and a 50,000-plus hour lifespan. They feature a steel housing mirrored reflector.
    The PrimeLights are lightweight, built to last, and put out a bright white light. They work well even in cold weather, and they're easy to hang.
    It may be hard to figure out the wiring even with the included diagram. Also, the lights may be too bright if you don't put a plastic diffuser over them.

Tips

  • Check out the lumens of the bulbs. The higher the lumens number, the brighter the bulb will be. For a home garage, look for bulbs that are 3,500-plus lumens.
  • Every garage is different depending on what you use it for. If you do a lot of car maintenance, you'll need about three to four lights surrounding the vehicle. Add another light for a workbench.
  • Sometimes it's better to spread out the lighting rather than have one bulb that's super bright. A single, bright bulb may concentrate the lighting in one particular area, while multiple lights can provide a more even source of illumination.

FAQs

Q: What type of lighting is best for a garage?

A: LEDs (light-emitting diodes) are one of the best options. They are very bright and energy-efficient. They also do not require much maintenance and are long-lasting.

Q: How big should my garage lights be?

A: That depends on whether your garage has any natural light and what type of work you do in it. You will need more lighting if you use your garage as a workshop and less if you only use it to park your vehicle. You must also factor in the size of your garage. 

Q: Do bulbs with a higher color temperature produce more light?

A: No. The higher the color temperature, the higher the contrast. For example, a 4000K bulb may produce a light similar to daylight because of its contrast. When it comes to brightness, look at the bulb's lumens.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best garage lighting is the Sunco Lighting 10 Pack LED Utility Shop Light

These lightweight and very bright lights come with a seven-year warranty and can be strung together.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Hyperikon 4 Foot LED Shop Light.

