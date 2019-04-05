Best LED Fog Lights: Shine Some Light in Foggy Weather

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. When it's difficult to see the road on foggy and stormy nights, relying on your vehicle's headlights may not be enough. Fortunately, there's a solution. Some of the top-rated fog lights enable you to get a clearer view of the driving environment, increasing your safety and peace of mind. Check out our reviews of the best fog lamps on the market. Best LED Fog Lights Overall: BEAMTECH H11 Led Fog Light Bulb

Best Value LED Fog Lights: Nilight 2PCS 18W 1260lm Spot Driving Fog Light

Best LED Fog Lights Honorable Mention: JDM ASTAR Extremely Bright 2600 Lumens Max 50W High Power H10 9145 LED Fog Light Bulbs Benefits of LED Fog Lights They keep you safe. The best fog lights for cars will give you greater visibility during bad weather and will also allow other motorists to see you better. Protect your passengers by making sure you install the best lights for fog on your vehicle.

The best fog lights for cars will give you greater visibility during bad weather and will also allow other motorists to see you better. Protect your passengers by making sure you install the best lights for fog on your vehicle. They're superior to halogen fog lights. The best-LED fog light bulbs are more energy-efficient than halogen bulbs. They also last longer and are ideal to use in poor weather conditions.

The best-LED fog light bulbs are more energy-efficient than halogen bulbs. They also last longer and are ideal to use in poor weather conditions. They work better than headlights. Your vehicle's headlights may reflect fog and decrease visibility, even if they're high in quality. The brightest fog light bulbs will enable you to better see lane markers, traffic signs, and other motorists.

Your vehicle's headlights may reflect fog and decrease visibility, even if they're high in quality. The brightest fog light bulbs will enable you to better see lane markers, traffic signs, and other motorists. They look cool. While they're intended to be used in adverse weather conditions, many drivers install them because it upgrades the look of their vehicles. If you like modifying your ride, this is one way to do it. Top Brands Philips Philips & Co. was founded in Eindhoven, Netherlands, in 1891 by Gerard Philips and his father Frederik Philips. It soon became one of the world’s leading producers of light bulbs. One of its popular products is the Philips 12834UNIX2 X-tremeVision LED Fog Light. JDM ASTAR Online retailer JDM ASTAR specializes in automotive LED technology for cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and lawn mowers. It’s based in City of Industry, California. One of its top products is the JDM ASTAR Extremely Bright Max 50W High Power 880 LED Fog Light Bulbs for DRL or Fog Lights. OPT7 The concept for OPT7 was started in a small garage in California in the late 1990s. By 2006, the CEO and founder decided to build affordable aftermarket lights. One popular product is the OPT7 FluxBeam H10 LED Fog Light Kit w/Clear ARC-LENS Beam Bulbs. ZNDER Inc. ZNDER Inc., maker of the Nilight and six other brands, was established in 2015 in New Jersey. The company concentrates on LED work lights, LED light bars, LED emergency lighting, LED headlights, wiring harnesses, LED running lights, and more. One of its top products is the Nilight 2PCS 18W 1260lm Spot Driving Fog Light Off Road Led Lights Bar. LED Fog Light Pricing Under $20: It's possible to purchase decent-quality fog lights for under $20, particularly if they're on sale.

It's possible to purchase decent-quality fog lights for under $20, particularly if they're on sale. $20-$40: There are numerous fog lights in this price range that are easy to install and that produce a clean, crisp beam.

There are numerous fog lights in this price range that are easy to install and that produce a clean, crisp beam. Over $40: You can pay up to or over $100 for some brands of fog lights. They often have longer warranties but have many of the same features of less pricey products. Key Features Built-In Fog Lights Some vehicles come equipped with fog lights already installed. Usually, they use halogen lights, which are very common and quite affordable compared to LED fog lights. However, even the best halogen fog light bulbs don't last as long as the best LED fog light bulbs. Halogen bulbs are also not as bright as some other types of lights. Aftermarket Fog Lights If your vehicle does not come with standard fog lights, adding them is not very costly. Some come with kits that allow you to retrofit them. If you want a factory look, you may have to uninstall the bumper and add a special grille to your vehicle. Or you can purchase universal fog lights and pick a place to mount them, such as the grille or bumper. Other Considerations Fit: Before purchasing the best aftermarket fog lights for your vehicle, make sure to check the specifications and features in advance. You’ll want to make sure they will properly fit on your vehicle. For example, make sure the vehicle can supply enough current for the lights. You may also need a load resistor on some models.

Before purchasing the best aftermarket fog lights for your vehicle, make sure to check the specifications and features in advance. You’ll want to make sure they will properly fit on your vehicle. For example, make sure the vehicle can supply enough current for the lights. You may also need a load resistor on some models. Longevity: Nothing's worse than having to continuously change your vehicle's light bulbs. It's expensive and can take some time. Many LED fog lights last for thousands of hours. You'll probably want to purchase a pair that lasts for a long time. Some even provide as much as 50,000 hours of lighting.

Nothing's worse than having to continuously change your vehicle's light bulbs. It's expensive and can take some time. Many LED fog lights last for thousands of hours. You'll probably want to purchase a pair that lasts for a long time. Some even provide as much as 50,000 hours of lighting. Wattage: When you're purchasing fog lights, one important consideration is efficiency. Low-wattage lights use less power and therefore may be less capable. In general, the higher the wattage, the more intense the light. One good thing about LED fog lights is they can have a low wattage but still be very effective.

When you're purchasing fog lights, one important consideration is efficiency. Low-wattage lights use less power and therefore may be less capable. In general, the higher the wattage, the more intense the light. One good thing about LED fog lights is they can have a low wattage but still be very effective. Lumens/Voltage: The best LED fog light bulbs are rated by their lumens, while other types of fog lights are rated by voltage. Both lumens and voltage let you know how bright the lights will be. So, if you're looking for an LED fog light that is particularly bright, pay attention to the lumens rating.

The best LED fog light bulbs are rated by their lumens, while other types of fog lights are rated by voltage. Both lumens and voltage let you know how bright the lights will be. So, if you're looking for an LED fog light that is particularly bright, pay attention to the lumens rating. Cooling: Compared to halogen and HID bulbs, LED bulbs can produce a lot of heat. Some brands have heat dissipating features so that the bulbs don't get too hot. An 8,000-lumen LED bulb will produce much more heat than one that is 2,000 lumens, for example. You may want a cooling feature for safety.

Compared to halogen and HID bulbs, LED bulbs can produce a lot of heat. Some brands have heat dissipating features so that the bulbs don't get too hot. An 8,000-lumen LED bulb will produce much more heat than one that is 2,000 lumens, for example. You may want a cooling feature for safety. Beam Distance: Fog light bulbs have a variety of different patterns and beam distances. The aim is to find a set that reaches a good distance with a focused ray of light. They should have a wide horizontal range and a short vertical range. You don't want to blind other drivers or reflect light back into your own eyes.

Fog light bulbs have a variety of different patterns and beam distances. The aim is to find a set that reaches a good distance with a focused ray of light. They should have a wide horizontal range and a short vertical range. You don't want to blind other drivers or reflect light back into your own eyes. Installation. Ease of installation is key. You’ll want to avoid damaging the wires and other equipment in your vehicle. Top-rated fog lights often feature a plug-and-play system in which you connect the new bulb to the current circuit. If you don't know how to install the fog lights, consult a professional. Best LED Fog Lights Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best LED Fog Lights Overall: BEAMTECH H11 Led Fog Light Bulb

Amazon

This set includes two 30-watt LED bulbs with six SEOUL Z8Y19 high power CSP chips. The bulbs are xenon white with 800 lumens and 320-degree lighting. They are 6-6,500k in color temperature, 12V to 24V, and have a lifespan of 10,000 working hours. The cold-pressed aluminum heat sink inside aids in reducing heat and maximizing bulb life. The bulbs are non-polarity in design and feature plug-and-play installation. A one-year warranty is included. These lights are brighter than OEM options, are well-constructed, and produce a good, even beam pattern. They also offer a very clean cut off. Unlike some other bulbs, the Beamtech bulbs run cool. They fit nicely in stock housing with no heat sink to get in the way. They also don't bother drivers in front of you. One downside is the bulbs may be a little hard to install into the housing, and the plastic clips are a bit weak. Also, there have been some complaints that the lights may produce a dark spot in the middle of the light output. The lights can also cause a malfunction code error on some vehicles, such as BMWs. Best Value LED Fog Lights: Nilight 2PCS 18W 1260lm Spot Driving Fog Light

Amazon

These lights come with an 18-watt LED light bar and adjustable mounting brackets. They offer a universal fit for all vehicles. The lights feature 1,260 lumens and die-cast aluminum alloy cooling fins, which extend the lifespan to over 30,000 hours. They are dustproof and waterproof in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes. The lights are well-constructed, durable, bright, and provide great visibility in the rain and snow. The white light makes everything easy to see way down the road. They are very directional with a spot beam and are easy to install. The wiring is long enough to reach the factory fog light wiring harness plugs from the stock bumper mounting location. One downside is the lights may be somewhat difficult to aim, and the bolts may break during installation. Also, water can leak into the lamps. You’ll need to purchase a wiring harness and mounting hardware separately. Finally, they may not be able to withstand vibration if installed on a motorcycle. Best LED Fog Lights Honorable Mention: JDM ASTAR Extremely Bright 2600 Lumens Max 50W High Power H10 9145 LED Fog Light Bulbs

Amazon