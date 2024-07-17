Up Your Clarity With PIAA’s Stellar Prices on Bulbs, Plus More Automotive Lighting Prime Day Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The dangerous thing about aftermarket lighting for cars is that it’s almost never a bad investment. Whether we’re talking about a daily commuter or an off-road rig, all vehicles stand to benefit from upgraded lighting. As long as you are responsible with your usage and set everything up properly, it’s only going to make your car or truck safer. But I’m not here to give you any excuses as to why you need it. I’m just here to let you know that there are some great Prime Day deals on automotive lighting you might want to know about.
I learned it’s always good to make the most of what you’ve got before buying auxiliary lighting. PIAA is running some deals on bulbs to help you do just that. Right now, you can snag the PIAA Xtreme White hybrid 9006 bulb set for $32.60. If you’re rocking old, faded, cheap bulbs, this will be the best $33 you’ve spent in a long time.
PIAA 23-10196 Xtreme White Hybrid 9006 Bulb for $32.60
That said, we definitely can talk about some flashier options. You can also land the Piaa 2000 series LED white flood lights for $90.50 on your ride if you want a small yet effective auxiliary lighting upgrade. But if you’re looking for something a little more substantial, yet affordable, the Nilight 20-inch LED Light Bar 420W Triple Row Flood Spot Combo for $42.39 may be worth considering.
Not one for lighting? No worries. Check our big round-up for more automotive Prime Day deals you can still land. Hurry up, though. These deals end in just a few hours.
More Prime Day Deals on Automotive Lighting
- Piaa 25-02303 2000 Series LED White Flood Lights for $90.50
- Piaa 26-17395 White 9005 Platinum LED Bulb, 2 Pack for $87.20
- Piaa 19614 9004 (HB1) Xtreme White Plus High Performance Halogen Bulb for $54.20
- Piaa 26-17311 White H11 Platinum LED Bulb Kit for $103.00
- PIAA 22-13416 Solar Yellow H16 Light Bulb for $37.50
- KC HiLiTES 283 The small and mighty KC® FLEX ERA™ 3 for $410.28
- KC HiLiTES 151 Apollo Pro 6″ 100w Driving Light System for $152.91
- Nilight 20 Inch LED Light Bar 126W Spot Flood Combo for $33.99
- Nilight 13.5 Inch LED Light Bar 72W Curved Spot Flood Combo for $34.39
- Nilight 2 PCS 6 Foot RGB LED Whip Light for $143.99
- Nilight RGB LED Rock Lights Kit for $53.99
- Nilight LED Light Bar 2PCS 60W 4 Inch for $21.99
- Nilight 13.5Inch Side Shooter LED Light Bar for $48.59
- Nilight Led Pods 2PC 4Inch Triple Row Led Light Bar for $15.32
- Nilight 3PCS 60-Inch Bed Light Strip for $29.15
- Nilight – 60002F-B Led Light Bar 2-Piece for $24.29
- Nilight – TL-31 2PCS 60-Inch RGB Truck Bed Light Strip Kit for $30.60
- Nilight Slim LED Light Bar 2Pcs 7 Inch for $25.19
- Nilight LED Light Bar 12Inch Triple Row Spot Flood Combo Light for $34.01
- YITAMOTOR LED Light Bar 2Pack for $31.56
- Ampper White LED Rock Light for Bed Track for $14.44
- Auxbeam 52-Inch LED Light Bar for $135.99
- Auxbeam 42-Inch Dual Row Spot Flood Combo LED Light Bar for $207.99
- OPT7 Aura Aluminum LED Underglow Kit for Car for $79.99
- OPT7 Aura Aluminum Underglow LED Lighting Kit for Truck for $84.99
- AUTOSAVER88 LED Light Bar 24 Inch Straight Work Light for $30.12