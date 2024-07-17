Up Your Clarity With PIAA’s Stellar Prices on Bulbs, Plus More Automotive Lighting Prime Day Deals

The dangerous thing about aftermarket lighting for cars is that it’s almost never a bad investment. Whether we’re talking about a daily commuter or an off-road rig, all vehicles stand to benefit from upgraded lighting. As long as you are responsible with your usage and set everything up properly, it’s only going to make your car or truck safer. But I’m not here to give you any excuses as to why you need it. I’m just here to let you know that there are some great Prime Day deals on automotive lighting you might want to know about.

I learned it’s always good to make the most of what you’ve got before buying auxiliary lighting. PIAA is running some deals on bulbs to help you do just that. Right now, you can snag the PIAA Xtreme White hybrid 9006 bulb set for $32.60. If you’re rocking old, faded, cheap bulbs, this will be the best $33 you’ve spent in a long time.

That said, we definitely can talk about some flashier options. You can also land the Piaa 2000 series LED white flood lights for $90.50 on your ride if you want a small yet effective auxiliary lighting upgrade. But if you’re looking for something a little more substantial, yet affordable, the Nilight 20-inch LED Light Bar 420W Triple Row Flood Spot Combo for $42.39 may be worth considering.

Not one for lighting? No worries. Check our big round-up for more automotive Prime Day deals you can still land. Hurry up, though. These deals end in just a few hours.

More Prime Day Deals on Automotive Lighting

