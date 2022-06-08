Save $100 on a Set of Cooper Discoverer Rugged Treks at Tire Rack
Tires aren’t the only extras for your truck that are on sale today.
It's hard to turn your back on your truck, even with fuel prices hitting record highs. That pickup isn't getting any less thirsty, just more expensive to keep on the road. That doesn't mean you have to use all your cash exclusively for fuel, though. Luckily, you've got The Drive to help you track down bargains on truck accessories.
All of the healthy discounts we found today are on Amazon except for one. You can save $100 on a set of Cooper Discoverer Rugged Trek tires at Tire Rack. How could you go wrong with that?
The deals at Amazon are pretty killer too. There are plenty of work items, such as an RDS 60-gallon fuel tank and an ESP under-seat lock box on sale today. You can also save a little as you splurge on some good old-fashioned fun with a Hi-Lift jack and off-road base if you decide to tackle the great outdoors.
It’s up to you to decide what kind of love to show your truck, but check out this list for more accessories.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Napier Backroadz Truck Tent, Full Size Short Bed for $174.98 at Amazon
- Napier Backroadz Truck Tent , Full Size Regular Bed for $179.99 at Amazon
- Hi-Lift Jack 60-Inch Black Cast and Steel Jack for $93.20 at Amazon
- Hi-Lift Jack 42-Inch Black Cast and Steel Jack for $87.92 at Amazon
- Hi-Lift Jack 36-Inch Black Cast and Steel Jack for $79.14 at Amazon
- Hi-Lift ORB Off-Road Base for $47.69 at Amazon
- Curt Discovery Electric Trailer Brake Controller for $46.88 at Amazon
- Tekonsha Trailer-Mounted Proportional Brake Controller for $383 at Amazon
- Save $100 on a set of four Cooper Discoverer Rugged Trek at Tire Rack
- Air Lift 5000 Series Rear Air Spring Kit for $310.87 at Amazon
- Air Lift LoadLifter 5000 Air Suspension Kit for $310.99 at Amazon
- RDS 60-Gallon Fuel Tank for $754.78 at Amazon
- ESP Truck Accessories Under-Seat Lockbox, Save 20 percent with digital coupon
- Rightline Gear Truck Bed Cargo Net with Built-in Tarp for $38.35 at Amazon
- Ecotric Truck Hitch Extender Boat Rack for $67.95 at Amazon
- Reese Towpower Coupler Lock for $23.32 at Amazon
- Reese Towpower Tow 'N Store Lock Kit for $29.98 at Amazon
- Nilight 20-Inch Triple-Row Spot-Flood Combo Light Bar for $65.99 at Amazon
- Stegodon New Recovery Traction Tracks for $49.99 at Amazon
- YiLaie RGB LED Rock Lights for $32.39 at Amazon