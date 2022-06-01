Treat Your Truck to a Napier Bed Tent and More at Amazon

You just spent Memorial Day weekend listening to your spouse's cousin brag about all the fun they're having with their truck. As crazy as that makes you, there's no denying that you and your pickup could use a little recreation time. What better way to enjoy this summer than with a truck bed tent. The ones from Napier Backroadz are now on sale at Amazon.

Whether your truck has a short or a regular-length bed, now's your chance to finally get a good night's sleep wherever you want. And that really can be wherever you want if you also snag that 10,000-pound Warn winch.

If you're looking for something a little more practical, check out the deals on Bak's Bakflip MX4 hard folding covers. I was able to track down discounts on this cover for Ford, Chevy, Ram, and Toyota trucks. You can also save 30 percent on a Dee Zee crossover tool box if you prefer to put your bedsides to another use.

I'm almost finished filling your head with bad ideas about wonderful possibilities. Here are a few more.