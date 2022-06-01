Treat Your Truck to a Napier Bed Tent and More at Amazon
Fresh air and wide-open spaces are waiting for you. But first, your pickup could use some hot, new gear.
You just spent Memorial Day weekend listening to your spouse's cousin brag about all the fun they're having with their truck. As crazy as that makes you, there's no denying that you and your pickup could use a little recreation time. What better way to enjoy this summer than with a truck bed tent. The ones from Napier Backroadz are now on sale at Amazon.
Whether your truck has a short or a regular-length bed, now's your chance to finally get a good night's sleep wherever you want. And that really can be wherever you want if you also snag that 10,000-pound Warn winch.
If you're looking for something a little more practical, check out the deals on Bak's Bakflip MX4 hard folding covers. I was able to track down discounts on this cover for Ford, Chevy, Ram, and Toyota trucks. You can also save 30 percent on a Dee Zee crossover tool box if you prefer to put your bedsides to another use.
I'm almost finished filling your head with bad ideas about wonderful possibilities. Here are a few more.
- Napier Backroadz Truck Tent, Full-Size Short Bed for $175.14
- Napier Backroadz Truck Tent, Full-Size Regular Bed for $173
- Tekonsha Electronic Brake Control for $156.12
- Roll N Lock M-Series Retractable Truck Bed Tonneau Cover (Fits 2019-20 Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra short bed) for $1,002.16
- Bak BakFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover (Fits 2015-20 Ford F-150 short bed) for $971.89
- Bak BakFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover (Fits 2007-21 Toyota Tundra short bed) for $971.89
- Bak BakFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover (Fits 2014-2018-19 Ltd/Legacy Chevy/GMC Silverado/Sierra short bed) for $971.89
- Bak BakFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover (Fits 2009-21 Classic Ram short bed) for $971.89
- Nilight 60-Inch Bed LED Light Strip for $29.15
- Lippert 3,500-Pound Power Tongue Jack for $185.95
- Lippert Components Power Stance Tongue Jack for RVs for $215.66
- Curt Seven-Pin RV Blade Trailer Wiring Harness Plug for $28.94
- WARN 10,000-Pound Electric 12-Volt DC Winch for $785.83
- Sunferno Recovery Tow Strap for $33.97
- GearAmerica Off-Road Recovery Kit for $125.95
- Reese Towpower Seven-Way Blade Vehicle End Connector for $8.19
- Hella Six-Inch Driving Lamp Kit for $70.84
- Kayme Waterproof, All-Weather Truck Cover for $65.41
- Bully Powder-Coated Side Step Set for $56.74
- Dee Zee Red Label Crossover Tool Box for $361.99