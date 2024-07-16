Chemical Guys Pack Of 60 Microfiber Towels For Half-Price And More Amazing Prime Day Detailing Deals

It's car wash season and these deals on Amazon will have your ride looking extra shiny without breaking the bank.

By Michael Febbo

Jul 16, 2024

0

This is always a great time to stock up on detailing products that you know you’re going to use. Some of these deals from Chemical Guys and Meguiar’s will have me set for years to come. I’ve been testing out the brush in the Chemical Guys CLD10516 Sticky Citrus Wheel Cleaner Gel, and Brush Kit for $18.38 and it’s ideal for wheel cleaning and also works great on carpet and upholstery. That’s just the beginning of the Prime Day Sales.

If you aren’t familiar with the brand the Chemical Guys Mr. Pink & Honeydew Snow Foam Car Wash Soap 16 oz Bundle for $16.78 may be the best way to find out what it’s all about. After you get it clean, how about protecting it with Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Wax & Shine Kit. I love the Hybrid Ceramic Wax because you can apply it on unpainted surfaces(like the black plastic all over the bottom half of my CUV) and it won’t leave a white residue. If you’re looking to get more advanced, the Meguiar’s MT300 Variable Speed DA Polisher will have your car shining and swirl-free in no time.

More Prime Day Detailing Deals

Sticky Citrus Wheel Cleaner Gel + Big Blue Stiffy Heavy Duty Tire Cleaning Brush for $18.38

Chemical Guys TORQX Random Orbital Polisher, Pads, Polishes & Compounds Kit for $139.99

Meguiar’s MT300 Variable Speed DA Polisher for $199.99