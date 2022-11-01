Meguiar’s Announces Three Killer New Products at SEMA

It’s always a good day when Meguiar’s announces a new product. If you didn’t think that was going to happen during SEMA this year, you’d have been sadly mistaken. Meguiar’s just announced that it’ll be adding not one, but three new killer items to its lineup that are set to arrive just in time for you to shine that ride up just before the first big show next season.

Two of the three new items focus on making sure your wheels and tires are up to snuff. Perhaps the one to get the most attention is the new Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic tire shine. Now, we’re all familiar with ceramic protective coatings by now, but using them on tires might come as a surprise to many. It makes sense, though. The obvious benefit is durability over the alternative, but that’s not all Meguiar’s focused on. A glossy finish is paired with protection from fading, excellent resistance to water, and very little slinging. That’s pretty much everything you can ask from a tire shine, and it’ll be interesting to see how ceramic technology holds up in the wheel well.

The other wheel and tire product Meguiar’s announced is a new addition to the Hot Rims line, with a particular focus on black wheels. Meguiar’s Hot Rims Black Wheel Cleaner is a foaming gel that breaks down road grime with ease but is safe for use on gloss, matte, satin, and black chrome finishes. Just like you might expect, it’s even safe for use on black trim.

Meguiar’s covers the rest of the car with its new Ultimate Insane Shine paint glosser. This is basically your cheat code to a high-shine finish without busting out the polishing or even waxing gear. Just apply it with a microfiber and walk away. It’ll make that paint pop and even cover up some imperfections, giving you more time to enjoy your car. It might not replace the alternatives when your paint’s getting a little desperate, but it’ll sure save those of you who take pride in your car a little elbow grease when you don’t have the time to go all out.

Unfortunately, you can’t grab these items just yet. All three are set to hit the shelves in early 2023. Meguiar’s set its Ultimate Insane Shine paint glosser at an MSRP of $14.99, the Hot Rims Black Wheel Cleaner at $12.99, and its Hybrid Ceramic Tire Shine at $14.99.

These all sound like a great way to shake up your cleaning process just in time for pre-season detailing, but we’d like to know your thoughts. How do you like to prepare your car for spring? Do these new products from Meguiar’s sound like something you’d use? Let us know how they fit into your process.

