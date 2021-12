Sung Kang’s Rally Datsun 240Z Took SEMA by Storm. But There's Way More to it Than That

"I started working a lot with Hondas and doing a lot of racing, but the [the 240Zs] were always behind me," Aguilar said. "I always had this passion and love for these cars. I used to buy a lot of them—as many as I could—fix them up a little bit, and then sell them for nothing just so they can be on the road. They're such beautiful cars that I didn't want them to go to the junkyard to get disassembled and crushed."

Aguilar's shop, Erick's Racing Engines, reflects that love—but, more importantly, is a place where he's built a home for those who are otherwise uncertain of where they fit in in the greater automotive landscape. But to Aguilar, if you love Datsuns and Zs, then you're already worth his time. And while it's subtle, it's also distinctly there: Walking into Aguilar's shop belies a sense of stepping into a non-white space that wordlessly welcomes people of color.

"A lot of guys come to me and definitely they're not able to go to a big shop because they know that if they go there, as soon as they take one step in, all they're going to talk about is how much it's going to cost," Aguilar said. "Here, I help them as much as I can with the knowledge and experience I have and try to make it as affordable as possible for them. Just to keep these cars on the streets and alive."

And so when Sung Kang came knocking, Aguilar treated him just like anyone else coming through his shop and eager to learn. "I took the challenge. The journey of working on this car was amazing because [Kang] got to learn a lot," he said. "It was something he's never experienced before, how we take the whole car apart and we rebuild all the parts." They didn't go and simply buy new replacement parts. They repaired what they could, sending things out, fixing them up, and putting them back in.