Yoshihiko Matsuo, the creator of the Nissan/Datsun Z car, died on July 11 at the age of 86, reports Road & Track. Matsuo was known for his no-nonsense, straight-talking ways that often set him against the direction of his corporate bosses and which ultimately led to the design of the Datsun 240Z.

Matsuo was born in the southern Japanese city of Himeji on July 10, 1934. While attending the Nihon University College of Art, he helped with the design for the popular Daihatsu Midget three-wheeled work vehicle, Japanese Nostalgic Car notes. However, it's his career at Nissan where Matsuo earned his place in automotive history.

The Z-car story started with Matsuo's redesign of the Datsun 411 Bluebird, a Pininfarina-penned car whose angled-down trunk Matsuo compared to "somebody squatting on the toilet," as he explained through an interpreter in a 2017 interview for Jalopnik. Matsuo stepped beyond his assigned role as a designer to give the new Bluebird SSS (for Super Sports Sedan) an angled-up trunk with more space as well as some sportier kit like a floor-mounted shifter and twin carburetors.

While these changes were accepted by Nissan's engineering team and boosted Bluebird sales, Matsuo's higher-ups didn't like that this rabble-rouser fell out of line to suggest them. So, they exiled him to the Nissan Shatai subsidiary that built the Datsun Roadster at the time—where there was no major upcoming project for Matsuo to work on.