It Looks Like the Next-Gen Nissan Z Will Get Throwback Styling, Retain Manual: Report

As of last month, Nissan's signature 370Z sports car has been on the market for an achingly long 11 years without substantial changes. A withering sports car market and lack of investment by Nissan into the Z nameplate made its future look cloudy, though small rays of hope shone through in 2018 when an executive went on the record confirming a successor is in the works. It seems now that the next Z could be nearing, as a handful of Nissan dealers have reportedly been shown concept sketches for the new car.

"They're going back to the roots of the car," an anonymous Nissan dealer reportedly told Autoblog, stating that the new Z is roughly 370Z-shaped, and retains the iconic rectangular grille, but features neoclassic styling elements taken from past Zs. Its headlights are reportedly similar to the rounded units seen on the 240Z, whereas its taillights resemble those seen on the 300ZX. The latter model encompassed two generations, known to fans as the Z31 and Z32, of which the Z32 is the more popular car.