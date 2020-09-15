How to Watch the First New Nissan Z Reveal in 12 Years Tonight

The day has finally come, people. After years of waiting and dozens of rendering and teasers, Nissan will reveal the much-anticipated Z Proto tonight. You can catch the livestream that kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT on Nissan's site. Alternatively, check back here at The Drive at precisely 8:45 p.m. ET/ 5:45 p.m. PT when we'll drop all the juicy details and high-res pictures.

But before the Z's big official debut, let's recap what we know about it so far, shall we?

Unless Nissan is preparing to reintroduce the Z as a crossover and the past few months of teasers have just been one big misdirect, the Z Proto will definitely have two doors, four wheels, and styling inspired by its ancestors. Specifically, the rear-end will pay homage to the 300ZX—if this sketch posted by Nissan design boss Alfonso Albaisa holds any water. The future Nissan sports car has been confirmed to get a manual transmission and also sound like this: