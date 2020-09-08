It Looks Like the Next-Gen Nissan Z Will Get a Manual Transmission

Ahead of the car's full reveal slated for September 16, Nissan is releasing a trickle feed of teasers for the Z Proto, a prototype that will preview the long-awaited, next-gen Z sports car. If the company's latest clip is any indication, the purists in the crowd can rest easy because it looks like Nissan's future coupe is retaining the manual transmission option.

Blink and you may miss it, but near the end of the teaser video, a driver's hand can be seen resting on what is presumably a shifter. Unless Nissan is teasing some sort of newfangled infotainment input device or an automatic gear selector—a possibility we shouldn't completely discount but would be extremely lame on Nissan's part—the next Z is keeping the manual.