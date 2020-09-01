The Next Nissan Z 'Proto' Will Debut on September 16

You might want to sit down for this one. After years and seemingly endless reports and teasers of the next Nissan Z car, we finally have concrete news directly from the mothership: a next-generation Nissan Z "Proto," most likely for prototype, will be unveiled on Sept. 16.

According to teasers released by Nissan on Twitter and YouTube, the announcement should give us a solid idea of what the next Z will look like, though it didn't go into specifics. So far, all we know is that the prototype will be unveiled in two weeks, but it remains unclear if the announcement will divulge drivetrain specs, possible release date, etc. I guess we will have to wait for the juicy deets.