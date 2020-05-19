2021 Nissan 400Z Will Have 400 HP and Start Under $40,000: Report

Even as the global pandemic wreaks havoc on Nissan and the rest of the car industry (but, y'know, Nissan especially), the Z-car hype train isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Today's Z rumor comes from allcarnews on Instagram—the same folks who accurately predicted yesterday's Toyota Sienna and Venza reveal two months prior—who cites an unnamed source saying the so-called 400Z will not only produce 400 horsepower but do so with a starting price of under $40,000. In contrast, the current 370Z makes 332 hp and starts at around $30,000. Notably, this would have the 400Z undercutting the 3.0-liter Toyota Supra, a car that now makes 382 horses but starts at around $50,000.

Nissan's future sports car will apparently use a "heavily updated" version of the company's FM platform found underneath the 370Z, Infiniti Q50, and Q60 "but will, of course, have all-new everything in terms of stiffness, suspension, and components." Handling goodies like a limited-slip differential and adjustable suspension are also expected.