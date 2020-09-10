Listen to the Next-Generation Nissan Z Proto's Engine Roar

We don't yet know what will be under the hood of the upcoming car, but it's not unreasonable to suspect that the next-gen Z (which has been rumored to be called the "400z" for quite some time) will package the same 400-horsepower VR30DDTT found in the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport. It's also worth mentioning that the Z may also see an electrified variant later in the product's lifecycle, but something tells us that Nissan's initial announcement will focus on a post-Ghosn return to the Z's roots.

As we speculated from one of Nissan's other teasers released earlier this week, the new video confirms that the next-gen Z will feature a manual transmission. The center console also keeps the same Mickey Mouse-style look as the 370z, placing two buttons above the shifter.

Historically, this has been where drivers can toggle the car's built-in rev-matching functionality and hazards, though it looks like the left-most button has been replaced with a bit of text. Perhaps the car's ignition switch has been relocated to a more exotic location than the traditional spot on the dashboard.

If Nissan can pull this off, I just might be able to forgive it for a decade of dragging along its current Z platform alongside a sea of otherwise beige offerings. We'll know more on Sept. 16 when the Z Proto is officially unmasked—or perhaps next week when it releases yet another teaser.

