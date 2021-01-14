Nissan 400Z Patent Images Suggest Production Car Will Look Exactly Like the Concept

Back in October, a Nissan exec was quoted saying the production-ready "400Z" sports car would be mostly unchanged from the prototype you've undoubtedly seen by now. Judging from a set of recently surfaced patent images, it looks like he was right.

Spotted on Australia's online IP office by CarExpert are patent images of what's almost certainly Nissan's next Z sports car. And it looks like pretty much everything you saw on the Proto will make it onto the showroom floor. The big, polarizing, squared-off grille, the 300ZX-inspired taillights, the crest-shaped hood bulge, the samurai sword-shaped trim that falls over the side windows—it's all here.