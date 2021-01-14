Nissan 400Z Patent Images Suggest Production Car Will Look Exactly Like the Concept

The differences between the Proto and the street version seen in the patent are small but mostly consist of practical elements such as the ADAS sensor in the lower part of the grille, parking sensors on the rear bumper, and keyholes for the trunk and doors. Expect details like the C-pillar "Z" badge and, y'know, actual wheels to be added back onto the production car you'll eventually see in the wild.
As for when that will actually happen, Nissan's been coy about the so-called 400Z's release schedule, although previous reports have alleged it to be as far out as 2023.
