It Looks Like the New Nissan Z Will Have Infiniti's Twin-Turbo 3.0L V6

Nissan has a new Z sports car on the way at last, and you may be glad to know you've pretty much already seen its final form. Granted, this "new" Z isn't a completely fresh car; Nissan's in a tight spot budget-wise, so like the Frontier pickup truck, the Z is being aggressively refreshed using an enhanced version of its old platform, just as rumors suggested. Something these rumors also claimed, though, was that the Z would get the engine from Infiniti's flagship Q60 coupe, and we've just gotten a look under the Z Proto's hood that suggests that too to be true.

Sneaky photos of the Z Proto's engine bay made their way to Instagram via user @layersworks, who photographed the concept car as it was being prepared for a display case at Nissan Crossing, a sort of flagship super-dealer in Tokyo. One of the detailers tidying up the car popped its hood, allowing bystanders to snap photos like the ones seen here, which have spread far and wide via NewNissanZ.com.