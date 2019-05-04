Israeli Traffic Comes to Halt Nationwide in Honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day

Visuals from Israel took the world by storm recently as the country came to a peaceful halt for a full two minutes. Twitter blew up with images and videos from various parts of the country as cars and buses stopped on highways and pedestrians stopped in their tracks as emergency sirens blared in the background Thursday morning. And it was all part of a nationwide effort to pay respects to the six million Jewish victims lost during one of the worst genocides ever to be documented in history, the Holocaust.

The event occurs annually and according to the Hebrew calendar, Holocaust Remembrance Day specifically focuses on the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising. That event is considered the most significant act of Jewish resistance against Nazi Germany, which has then left a long-lasting legacy that still exists in Israel’s national mission today. When the Holocaust ended officially on May 8, 1945, nearly a third of the world’s Jewish population was eliminated at the hands of the Nazi regime.