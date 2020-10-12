Nissan Z Proto Will Reach Production Pretty Much Unchanged, Says Nissan Executive

The last thing most people would want to do on a cold and rainy October morning is to rise early and attend a car meet. Those who weathered the drizzle on Sunday's Daikanyama Tsutaya Bookstore Morning Cruise in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, however, were rewarded not only with a glimpse of Nissan's concept for the next-generation Z sports car, the Z Proto, but a visit by Nissan executives who surprised the crowd by announcing the Z Proto will reach production almost unchanged. "It will come out in this form," declared Nissan's Chief Product Specialist, Hiroshi Tamura, as transcribed by Best Car. Tamura reportedly added that in keeping with the Z's affordable roots, the next Z will be sold at a "buyable price [sic]."

Nissan Nissan Z Proto Concept

When contacted to have the executives' statements corroborated, a Nissan spokesperson contrasted their higher-ups, stating "it's too hasty to say the design is settled at this point." Nissan's executives and PR folks, however, have been of two minds on the Z for years. Back in January 2018, a product planning lead confirmed the Z was in the oven, only for PR to be less committed. Later that same year, when Nissan's global design head Alfonso Albaisa spoke about working on the Z, company mouthpieces again wouldn't acknowledge such a car was in development.

