Why the New Nissan Z Proto Might Be the Old 370Z Underneath—And Why That's Not so Bad

If the new Z ends up being a heavy update of the old car, it shouldn't be too surprising why. Nissan is in fairly dire straits at the moment, expecting a loss of $6 billion by next year and profit struggles even before the pandemic. And like all car companies, it needs to invest very heavily into electrification to meet coming emissions requirements. Even upscale cousin Infiniti is looking at becoming "Nissan-plus" rather than a true competitor to Mercedes or Audi.

Basically, dumping a ton of money into a low volume, niche sports car probably wouldn't get very far with Nissan's management these days. It's the same reason the new Toyota Supra had to be a joint venture with BMW. While Nissan needs some positive attention amid its money troubles and the whole Carlos Ghosn mess, and enthusiasts everywhere are happy to get a new sports car, it makes more sense for the company to heavily update the platform it has rather throw billions into a new design.

All that being said, is it really that big of a deal if the "new" Z isn't as new as people think? I'm not so sure. Yes, paying new-car money for what is, underneath, an "old" car might feel like a bad deal but, if you think about it, what's so wrong about an old car? It'll have old-car handling, old-car steering, and an old-car layout. Isn't that all we enthusiasts want from life? You'd think so from all the takes on forums and Twitter—until we're actually presented with one.

In any case, when we asked Nissan whether the Z Proto is indeed built on 370Z architecture, a company spokesperson predictably declined to comment saying, "Unfortunately, we can’t share details beyond the information from the reveal at this time."

Additional material from Patrick George

