2021 Lexus IS: A Mild Design Update and Apple CarPlay Aim to Keep You From Buying SUVs

After a brief delay, the 2021 Lexus IS is here and in the interest of ripping the band-aid off early: No, Lexus has not announced a V8 version nor has it replaced (or even enhanced) the compact sedan's aging powertrain options. And despite its revised appearance, it still sits on the same platform it's used since 2013. So, while this 2021 IS will seem familiar on paper, Lexus hopes buyers will be enticed by the changes this car's received in the flesh and, Lexus says, in the handling department. If that fails, then they can just keep buying crossovers, as they have been all along.

The 2021 IS may not be "all-new" but its exterior changes might just be enough to trick casual observers still interested in sedans. It ditches its predecessor's two-piece headlights for a single-piece design that's simpler and sharper, flanking the ever-massive spindle grille. Reworked rocker panels flow into a pair of beefed-up hips and that new taillight bar that spans the width of the rear end. Despite sitting on the same platform and boasting the same wheelbase, the new IS features sheet metal that's 1.18 inches wider and 1.18 inches longer overall while only measuring 0.19 inches taller than the 2020 version, contributing to a more athletic, less upright look.