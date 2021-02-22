The V8 Lexus IS 500 Is Finally Here and That’s a Sign of the Times

We've been waiting for nearly a year and, finally, it's time. Lexus has officially unveiled the hotly anticipated IS 500 F Sport Performance, complete with the automaker's tried-and-true, 472-horsepower, naturally-aspirated V8. This against-the-grain release takes everything that automakers have been pushing for the past year, namely electrification, and tosses it out the door. Instead of offering battery power, the IS 500 packs big performance from a traditional, large-displacement engine with eight cylinders of gas-gulping fury. Perhaps this is a case of an automaker using its dependable powertrain to pump a few extra ponies out of an adored platform, or maybe—just maybe—it's a nod to the last line of large internal combustion engines offered in Lexus' family of luxury performance sedans.

via Lexus

It seems odd in 2021 for an automaker to be releasing a new sedan with eight cylinders, especially as the market turns towards electrification. Nowadays, it's not uncommon to see electrically-assisted powertrains used as a replacement for displacement, similar to how turbochargers became the new hotness in the '90s. But let's be honest—there's just something about a proper V8 under the hood of a big sedan that screams Lexus, and when your right foot can tantalize all of your senses with a single press, you get a gentle reminder of what it means to have a bit of unbridled fun in a 3,800-pound car. And that's exactly why it would make sense for Toyota's luxury arm to give its well-loved family of IS cars one final hurrah before embracing a new battery-powered future. More and more automakers are clearing the way for what feels like the final examples of performance-oriented sedans powered by an internal combustion engine. Even Cadillac chimed in, offering consumers its flagship CT5-V Blackwing with a row-your-own gearbox before things give way to the almighty EV.

via Lexus