The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Compared to the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG E63 and Audi RS7

Sports sedans are a shrinking market, but there are still several floating around in various automakers' lineups including a new one announced today: the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing . "V" in the name doesn't designate the quickest Caddy anymore—you have to look for the word "Blackwing" after it if you want the real burnout machines. Silly new naming conventions aside, Cadillac looks like it has a real contender on its hands with the CT5-V Blackwing, so let's take a look at it and compare it to its competition.

The CT5-V Blackwing also differentiates itself under the hood. No, it's not powered by the CT6's 4.2-liter, DOHC, twin-turbo Blackwing V8. That would make too much sense. Instead, it's fired down the road by an old favorite of the luxury automaker: the supercharged, 6.2-liter LT4 V8 that was previously used in the CTS-V. In the CT5-V Blackwing, it makes 668 horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque—the most horsepower ever produced from the LT4 in a production car.

Every other sedan in this segment has a turbocharged DOHC V8, which is the first place where Cadillac is breaking the mold. The CT5-V Blackwing also one-ups its competitors on power, thanks primarily to its 1.7-liter Eaton supercharger. The next-closest competitor to the CT5's grunt is the M5 Competiton's 617 hp, followed by the E63 AMG S's 603 hp, and the RS7's 591 hp. That means that even the most powerful of Germany's hardcore sedans will be stuck with over 50 horsepower less than the Caddy. That's a good start.