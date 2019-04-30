These Are the Custom License Plates the State of Florida Rejected in 2018
No, Florida man or woman, FTR UMP, IEAT A55, IH8 COPS, EAT CACA, H1IGH AF, and many others are not acceptable license plates.
One of the easiest ways to extend your personality onto a vehicle is to obtain a vanity license plate and stamp whatever several-character-long saying you think best fits your persona. Most states offer this for several reasons, primarily to generate additional revenue, but also to give residents a neat way to express something unique about themselves. Of course, most folks stick with a funny saying or something that shows their support of a particular institution, but others simply take things way too far, and it's these folks who get denied—especially in Florida—where inexplicable things happen every day.
The Florida Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) provided The Drive with a list of vanity plates its Personalized License Plate Review Committee rejected or recalled in 2018.
As you can imagine, a large number of plates were rejected for being sexually explicit. Florida's review process includes flagging plates that are "obscene," and the review board looks for combinations of letters and numbers found to be "offensive to morality or decency, indecent, lewd, abominable, disgusting, [or] profanity."
Here are a few examples from the lewd (and God knows what else) category:
- 5LUT
- CUMNSDR
- GEESP0T
- SHT NUDZ
- SQUIRTR
- TAP DAT
- VIRGIN 2
- 69PLZ
- 8DATASS
- IEAT A55
- ME 69
Florida will also reject license plates that contain "a description of body parts," which is why the following plate configurations were kicked back:
- BIGNUTZ
- P3N15
- LEFTNUT
- A55 H0L3
- ASSSS
- HEM R0YD
- KISMYAZ
A surprising number of people also wished to display certain configurations that were considered violent or suggestive:
- H0MCIDE
- IH8 C0PS
- ILCUTU
- MURDR
- PIST0LI
Some configurations we just can't explain:
- EAT CACA
- BIG HO3
- PAR0LE
The board also received complaints or rejected examples which could be perceived as racist, political, or simply asking for the driver to be pulled over for a sobriety check:
- JAZY JAP
- FTR UMP
- FU LIVR
- H1GH AF
- WH1SKEY
Lastly, the board received 27 complaints about issued license plates in 2018. Three total plates were put up for reconsideration, however, the board stayed strong and upheld each rejection the public contested. A full list of all rejected or reported plates can be found here.
