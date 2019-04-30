These Are the Custom License Plates the State of Florida Rejected in 2018

One of the easiest ways to extend your personality onto a vehicle is to obtain a vanity license plate and stamp whatever several-character-long saying you think best fits your persona. Most states offer this for several reasons, primarily to generate additional revenue, but also to give residents a neat way to express something unique about themselves. Of course, most folks stick with a funny saying or something that shows their support of a particular institution, but others simply take things way too far, and it's these folks who get denied—especially in Florida—where inexplicable things happen every day.

The Florida Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) provided The Drive with a list of vanity plates its Personalized License Plate Review Committee rejected or recalled in 2018.

As you can imagine, a large number of plates were rejected for being sexually explicit. Florida's review process includes flagging plates that are "obscene," and the review board looks for combinations of letters and numbers found to be "offensive to morality or decency, indecent, lewd, abominable, disgusting, [or] profanity."

Here are a few examples from the lewd (and God knows what else) category:

5LUT

CUMNSDR

GEESP0T

SHT NUDZ

SQUIRTR

TAP DAT

VIRGIN 2

69PLZ

8DATASS

IEAT A55

ME 69

Florida will also reject license plates that contain "a description of body parts," which is why the following plate configurations were kicked back:

BIGNUTZ

P3N15

LEFTNUT

A55 H0L3

ASSSS

HEM R0YD

KISMYAZ

A surprising number of people also wished to display certain configurations that were considered violent or suggestive:

H0MCIDE

IH8 C0PS

ILCUTU

MURDR

PIST0LI

Some configurations we just can't explain:

EAT CACA

BIG HO3

PAR0LE

The board also received complaints or rejected examples which could be perceived as racist, political, or simply asking for the driver to be pulled over for a sobriety check:

JAZY JAP

FTR UMP

FU LIVR

H1GH AF

WH1SKEY

Lastly, the board received 27 complaints about issued license plates in 2018. Three total plates were put up for reconsideration, however, the board stayed strong and upheld each rejection the public contested. A full list of all rejected or reported plates can be found here.