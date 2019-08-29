New Hampshire Governor OKs Mom's 'PB4WEGO' License Plate After DMV Rejects It

A New Hampshire mom can rest easy after she receiving the official "ok" from the state's governor to keep her controversial license plate. Wendy Auger of Rochester went viral for her “PB4WEGO,” as in "pee before we go," vanity plate after receiving a complaint from the Department of Motor Vehicles for its reference to an “excretory act.”

After the story created headlines around the country, Governor Chris Sununu stepped in by reaching out to the state's DMV, requesting the state’s agency to allow Auger to keep her plate.

"Upon this being brought to my attention, I reached out to the Division of Motor Vehicles and strongly urged them to allow Wendy to keep the license plate she has had for the last 15 years. I recently left a message on her phone to share the good news that her plate will not be recalled," Sununu told NBC10 in Boston.

The saying “pee before we go” is just about as old as civilized society itself in that ever since humans were able to travel, mothers likely told their children to go to the bathroom to avoid stopping during a journey. It’s such an old adage that it’s even become a running joke for pretty much any family that exists and is mobile.