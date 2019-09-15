46,000 GM Employees Ready to Strike After UAW Contract Expires Without New Deal

After its contract with General Motors expired Saturday at midnight, the United Auto Workers union has announced its members will strike against the vehicle manufacturer with 46,000 employees expected to indefinitely sit out their shifts in protest. This is the first nationwide UAW strike since 2007.

As USA Today notes, this strike does not include Fiat Chrysler or Ford workers as their contracts were extended with plans of a GM agreement acting as a template for future negotiations.

The UAW made its announcement after meeting with GM union officials Sunday morning near the automaker's Detroit headquarters. Approximately 175 local union leaders voted unanimously to strike, a move which UAW National Bargaining Committee Chairman Ted Krumm described as representing "tens of thousands of UAW members who are sacrificing their comfort and future to stand up and do what’s right."