Chevrolet Blazer Production Halted in Mexico Over UAW Strike-Related Parts Shortage

The ongoing United Auto Workers strike that's already delayed production of the C8 Corvette has now thrown a wrench into Chevy's operations south of the border. According to Reuters, General Motors announced on Friday that production of its Chevrolet Blazer mid-size crossover in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico would be temporarily put on hold due to a strike-caused parts shortage.

"Production of the Blazer will be down until the strike is done," a GM spokesman told the Detroit Free Press. "But production of the [Chevrolet] Equinox is running normally at Mexico and Canada plants."

Last Wednesday, the American automaker reached a tentative four-year deal with the workers union consisting of raises and bonuses for most employees. The UAW has until Oct. 25 to potentially accept and end the strike, putting a close to the Blazer's production outage. In short, Blazer builders could be back in action as early as sometime next week depending on how upcoming negotiations pan out.

All in all, the UAW strike has seen 46,000 auto workers leave their stations and, as of Monday, it's been going on for 36 days. For General Motors, it marks its longest labor strike since 1970.

As multiple American GM plants lay dormant, the company's decision to build the Blazer in Mexico was met with much criticism. Back in the spring, GM quietly removed a display of the Mexican-built crossover from the Detroit Tigers' home stadium after the UAW deemed it "very distasteful."

The Drive has reached out to GM for further comment on the situation and will update this story when we hear back.