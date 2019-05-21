Traxxas’ Gives Enthusiasts the K5 Chevrolet Blazer We Deserve
As the Chevrolet Blazer has become little more than a crossover, Traxxas gives us the body-on-frame truck everyone wanted.
Chevrolet let many enthusiasts down when it introduced the new generation Blazer. After being off the market for nearly two decades, it reemerged from Detroit as a low-clearance, tall, car-based crossover SUV. It was in all respects, not what Blazer enthusiasts remembered. Traxxas, the hyper-realistic remote-controlled car company, believes it has exactly what those Blazer-fanatics wanted; a 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer.
Though only 1/10th the size of the original K5 Blazer, Traxxas’ iteration has a “full complement of scale details” that instantly tells hobbyists and Blazer fans exactly what this truck is; bitchin'. According to Traxxas, the company’s K5 Blazer is officially licensed from Chevrolet and is outfitted with a “beautifully detailed reproduction” body, replica rally-style wheels, a “highly detailed chrome grill,” as well as a host of other minute features that will likely have Blazer fans poring over this little truck’s exterior for days on end.
Traxxas’ K5 Blazer, however, isn’t just a looker. Like the original K5 Blazer, it too can handle whatever terrain its owner sends it across. The K5 Blazer is built atop the company’s TRX-4 chassis, which is one of the most advanced kits it sells. In addition to a high- and low-speed transmission, remote locking differentials, and rock-capable suspension, the chassis also has integrated portal axles—which is standard on military applications and the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6.
Traxxas’ TRX-4 chassis also comes with heavy-duty steel frame rails and end links, hardened steel U-joints, a twin-friction plate slipper clutch, an adjustable wheelbase, aluminum scale shocks, and a true-to-reality K5 Blazer floor pan. To ensure that owners get a whole day of rock-crawling, mud-slinging, dirty fun, Traxxas’ chassis also has an integrated dual battery tray. As for the actual mechanics and driving, Traxxas gave the Blazer a 59-degree approach angle, a 47-degree reverse angle, and 3.14 inches of ground clearance. It’s also waterproof.
Chevrolet will sell you a brand new Blazer with a starting price of $28,800. With that, you get things like heated front seats, a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, 27 mpg on the highway, and a tow rating of 1,500 pounds. The Traxxas K5 Blazer comes in at a much lower $499.99, though you do lose out on many of the creature comforts. That said, Chevrolet isn’t likely to reintroduce the K5 Blazer anytime soon, so Traxxas may be your best bet to live out your 1960’s fantasies.
