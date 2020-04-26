1972 Chevy Blazer K5 Restomod That Sold for $300K Has to Be a Record-Breaker

Underneath, the Blazer sports a ton of new old stock parts with understated improvements. The engine is a 350-cubic-inch ZZ430 V8 and its topped with a Holley Dominator fuel injection system. Power is then sent to a four-speed 4L80 transmission, which can distribute twist to the rear or all four wheels through a two-speed Bowler transfer case. The Chevy rear differential has been rebuilt with Yukon 3.42:1 gears, which are suited for highway cruising as well as light off-roading. Not that you'd ever want to take your mid-six-figure, show-quality rig through the thicket.

The frame has been stripped, strengthened, and boxed, providing extra reinforcement to the steel architecture. The front and rear suspension have been rebuilt with brand new factory parts, though the shocks are Bilstein units for an improved ride. Lastly, a custom Ringbrothers-built front sway bar completes the OEM-plus platform mods.

Prior to this truck, the most expensive K5 Blazer ever sold on Bring a Trailer went for just $40,000. It was a factory-fresh example, also a 1972 model, that most people would nab up in a heartbeat. It simply isn't on the same level as this restomod, however, and it's doubtful that anything else truthfully is, at least when it comes to vintage Chevy metal.

