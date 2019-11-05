The Ringbrothers Built a 700 HP 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 "UNKL" To Honor Their Uncle

If Ford’s new Mustang-inspired EV crossover isn’t your idea of what a pony car should be, then this latest custom by the Ringbrothers may tickle your fancy for those who like to keep it traditional. Meet the one-of-a-kind, 700-horsepower 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 “UNKL.”

As part of their SEMA offensive, the Ringbrothers’ latest concoction was built as a tribute to the uncle of owners, Mike and Jim Ring, who developed a close relationship with him due to their passion for cars. It also happens to be the first Mustang Mach 1 build to come from the firm’s Spring Green, Wisconsin-based shop.

As you’d expect, the parts list for this build is nothing short of spectacular.