The Ringbrothers Built a 700 HP 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 "UNKL" To Honor Their Uncle

The Ringbrother's first-ever Mustang Mach 1-based build is nothing short of spectacular.

By Chris Chin
If Ford’s new Mustang-inspired EV crossover isn’t your idea of what a pony car should be, then this latest custom by the Ringbrothers may tickle your fancy for those who like to keep it traditional. Meet the one-of-a-kind, 700-horsepower 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 “UNKL.”

As part of their SEMA offensive, the Ringbrothers’ latest concoction was built as a tribute to the uncle of owners, Mike and Jim Ring, who developed a close relationship with him due to their passion for cars. It also happens to be the first Mustang Mach 1 build to come from the firm’s Spring Green, Wisconsin-based shop.

As you’d expect, the parts list for this build is nothing short of spectacular.

The car started off life as your average ’69 Mach 1. As with every Ringbrothers project, the Mach 1 was then restored and given a widebody kit for a race-car-inspired look. The exterior personality swap is thanks to a series of panel modifications made up of a combination of carbon-fiber and steel, all done up by the Ringbrothers themselves. The duo then added custom billet taillights, specially shaped bumpers, and finished off the build with a special BASF-sourced Big Boss Blue paint job.

Under the long, swooping hood is a Jon Kaase Boss 520-cubic-inch, or roughly 8.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8 good for 700-horsepower, mated to a beefed-up Bowler six-speed Tremec manual with a QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft. Yes, you read that correctly, this puppy has no turbo- or supercharger attached to it in traditional Ringbrothers fashion. It's a pure auditory delight.

Helping it breathe is a set of Flowmaster headers, Holley carbs, and a custom Flowmaster 44 stainless steel exhaust. And supporting that massive Holley carb arrangement is a high-flow Walbro 400LPH fuel pump by Rick’s Hot Rods.

Under the custom bodywork lies a specially modified Detroit Speed Engineering (DSE) Aluma frame with DSE Quadra-Link rear suspension, RideTech shock absorbers supported by DSE front-sway bars, a John Industries nine-inch 3:55 rear end, a custom DSE rack-and-pinion steering system, and Baer six-piston disc brakes at all four corners. Rounding it out is a set of HSE RS1 Series RS100-61 staggered wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S's, measuring in at 19"x11" up front and 20"x12.5" at the rear.

The '69 Mustang Mach 1 "UNKL" will be on display at the Flowmaster and Holley booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Be sure to check out the Ringbrothers' other concept build, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro-based VALKYRJA, at the BASF Refinish booth as well.

