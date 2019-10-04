$850,000 Will Buy You This One-Off, Shelby-Built 1968 Ford Mustang EXP500

The chance to own a high-performance Ford Mustang built by and for renowned tuner Carroll Shelby has popped up on the East Coast. The one-off 1968 EXP500 C.S.S. was created as a tribute to one of Shelby's most important prototypes and after building it in 2008, he kept the nostalgiac muscle car for his own. It's since been sent off to a museum but now, the owner has it listed for sale with an equally impressive $850,000 sticker price.

The “Black Hornet” was built specifically to raise awareness for Shelby’s Children’s Charity and to pay tribute to the groundbreaking test mule from the late 1960s, known as the “Green Hornet.” That car would go on to serve as the original template for the legendary 1967 Shelby GT500. Only two were ever made by Shelby and fellow chief engineer, Fred Goodell.