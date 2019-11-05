2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Dragon Snake Is an 800-HP Drag Racing Concept 

Like its namesake, the GT500 Dragon Snake is built to go as fast in a straight line as possible while maintaining a warranty and street-legal status. That means it still has its full, 50 state-compliant emissions system and road-legal tires around its forged aluminum wheels, but that doesn't mean it'll disappoint at the drag strip. No, it has upgraded axles for a good reason, that one being its 5.2-liter V-8, whose supercharger has been upgraded to bring the engine beyond the 800-horsepower mark.

Helping to put that power down is Ford's MagneRide magnetic shock system, rebalanced for straight-line performance with custom Shelby springs and sway bars front and rear. Shelby's considering a widebody variant that could presumably give the Dragon Snake even wider tires, meaning a still-harder launch, one terrifying enough to make you ruin the car's specially upholstered leather interior. Whatever you do, keep those body fluids—emitted voluntarily or otherwise—away from the focal point of the Dragon Snake's interior: The slightly tacky but signature Shelby serial plaque.