2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Pricing Leaked Online, Will Start at $73,995

Order forms for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 have leaked online and we now know that the 760-horsepower behemoth will be priced from $73,995. That price includes both destination fees and the infamous gas-guzzler tax.

Ford has confirmed these figures as accurate to The Drive after they originally surfaced on the enthusiast forum Mustang6G. Along with pricing information, features like an available Carbon Fiber Track Package ($18,500) were revealed in the exposed documents, as were the familiar Technology ($3,000) and Handling ($1,500) Packages. This confirms the Shelby GT500 will have options similar to its track-focused GT350 brethren, including sought-after tidbits like super lightweight 19-inch carbon fiber wheels.

Ford's special line-lock feature will also be available on the Shelby GT500—as if it needed any help shredding its gargantuan rear tires. The car's 635 pound-feet of torque sourced from a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 tends to make traction hard to come by off the line, though, so it's a good fit in this case.